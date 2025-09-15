Global Book Network Issues Warning on Scam Publishers Misusing Its Name
San Francisco, CA, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Global Book Network (GBN), a trusted publishing resource for authors worldwide, is issuing an official statement to warn the writing community of fraudulent companies misusing the GBN name to deceive and exploit authors.
In recent weeks, GBN has learned that certain organizations have been circulating misleading offers to authors. These communications often feature promises of Hollywood film adaptations, co-funded teaser trailers, or guaranteed best-seller status, while falsely claiming affiliation with GBN and other reputable entities.
GBN stresses in the strongest possible terms that it is not affiliated with any of these companies. These misleading claims are designed to pressure authors into paying large sums of money upfront for services that may never materialize.
Red Flags Authors Should Watch For:
• Unrealistic promises of guaranteed film deals, rapid best-seller success, or celebrity endorsements.
• High upfront fees for vague or unverified services.
• False affiliations with reputable publishers, studios, or networks—often without credible evidence.
• Urgent pressure tactics that push authors to commit financially before verifying details.
Authors are the backbone of the publishing industry, and their trust must never be compromised. Global Book Network remains steadfast in its mission to protect writers from deception and exploitation. All authors are urged to remain vigilant, research thoroughly, and carefully verify any company claiming association with GBN or other reputable publishers. In publishing, as in life, if an offer appears too good to be true, it almost certainly is.
GBN’s Commitment
Global Book Network is firmly committed to transparency, ethical publishing practices, and the protection of authors against predatory schemes. We strongly encourage any writer who receives questionable offers or communications that reference GBN’s name to contact us directly for verification.
For accurate information and official updates, please visit www.globalbooknetwork.tv or reach out to us at info@globalbooknetwork.tv or by phone at +1 (415) 663-4417.
Henry Zane
+1 415-663-4417
https://www.globalbooknetwork.tv/
