Conner Logistics Highlights Fresno’s Supply Chain Growth as U.S. Market Reaches $6.77 Billion with 8.2% Annual Growth Forecast
Fresno, CA, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Conner Logistics Inc., a national leader in logistics and supply chain solutions, announced enhanced service capabilities in Fresno to meet rising demand from industries such as medical supplies, e-commerce, automotive, and food distribution. Fresno’s central location and robust infrastructure have positioned it as one of California’s fastest-growing logistics hubs, with warehouse expansion rates surpassing the national average (California Life Sciences Report, 2024).
The U.S. supply chain management market reached $6.77 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 8.2% through 2030 (Logistics Management, 2024). Fresno has emerged as a key driver of this growth, offering access to major highways, rail lines, and intermodal facilities that allow efficient statewide and nationwide distribution.
According to the California Life Sciences Report (2024), California is home to more than 2,800 medical device manufacturers and over 430,000 healthcare workers, with more than 80% of the state’s medical facilities outsourcing fulfillment. In this environment, precision and reliability are critical. Conner Logistics supports this need by providing temperature-controlled storage, rapid shipping, and compliance solutions for FDA-regulated products.
“Healthcare providers and manufacturers depend on logistics partners who can deliver on time and with precision,” said Sean Conner, CEO of Conner Logistics. “At Conner Logistics, we combine Fresno’s strategic advantages with our 25 years of industry expertise to ensure our customers’ supply chains remain efficient and resilient.”
Fresno’s logistics growth extends beyond healthcare. With over 1,500 warehouses and distribution centers, industries such as e-commerce and automotive are also benefiting from the city’s logistics ecosystem (California Life Sciences Report, 2024). Since 2020, 40% of California third-party logistics (3PL) providers have expanded medical supply services to meet pandemic-driven demands (Logistics Management).
For companies seeking dependable logistics support, Conner Logistics offers over 99% inventory accuracy and an on-time transportation service rate that ensures products—from surgical kits to consumer goods—arrive where and when they are needed.
As the U.S. supply chain market continues its rapid expansion, Fresno’s logistics sector, supported by providers like Conner Logistics, will remain central to keeping goods moving across the country.
