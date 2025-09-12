Living on Big Island Realty Launches in Hilo
Hilo, HI, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Living on Big Island Realty, based in Hilo, is a new brokerage focused on helping buyers and sellers navigate the unique challenges of East Hawaiʻi real estate. Founded by Dan Tousignant, a Hawaiʻi Realtor since 2018 with a background in construction and off-grid living, the brokerage provides hands-on guidance for first homes, agricultural land, and the realities of off-grid property ownership on the Big Island.
Q: What is Living on Big Island Realty?
A: Living on Big Island Realty is a real estate brokerage based in Hilo. We help people buy, sell, and manage property across Hawaiʻi Island, with a special focus on the east side that includes Waimea, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, and Volcano.
Q: Who’s behind the company?
A: I’m Dan Tousignant, the Principal Broker. I have been a licensed Hawaiʻi Realtor since 2018 and an investor here even longer. Before working in real estate, I spent years coaching executives at Fortune 50 companies. I also have a background as a licensed contractor and hands-on experience with off-grid systems like catchment water, septic, and solar. That combination gives me a practical perspective that clients can count on.
Q: Why does Hilo need another brokerage?
A: Hilo and the east side doesn’t need another mainland-style brokerage. It needs a personal one that understands catchment, ag land, and off-grid living. Buyers and sellers here face very different situations compared to resort markets on the west side. From lava zones to agricultural zoning rules, the realities of owning property in Hilo and the surrounding areas require experience that goes beyond luxury sales. Our brokerage is built on relationships, practical guidance, and firsthand knowledge of the same challenges our clients face every day.
Q: What services do you offer?
A:
For Buyers: We work closely with clients to understand their goals and help them find the right property. That means more than just sending listings. We look at long-term value, zoning restrictions, and the realities of owning property on the Big Island. Whether you are buying your first home, relocating to Hawaiʻi, or adding an investment property, we guide you through financing options, due diligence, and negotiations so you feel confident every step of the way.
For Sellers: We help homeowners position their properties to attract the right buyers. Our approach includes honest pricing strategies, staging advice, and marketing that highlights what makes each property unique. Because we understand both the challenges and the appeal of Big Island properties, we can tell the story in a way that resonates with serious buyers.
Property Management: We also provide full-service management for long-term rentals. From finding qualified tenants to handling day-to-day issues, we protect your investment and keep your property running smoothly, even if you are not on island.
Q: Why choose Living on Big Island Realty?
A: Because we live the same lifestyle that we support our clients with. We are homeowners, landlords, and investors here too. I have personally renovated homes and worked with off-grid systems, so I know both the opportunities and the surprises that come with Big Island property. That experience helps clients make informed decisions and protect their most important investment.
Q: Do you have resources for people considering a move to Hawaiʻi?
A: Yes. I wrote a book called Moving to Big Island Hawaiʻi: Life on the East Side. It gives an honest look at what life is really like here, including both the benefits and the challenges. I often share it with clients who are considering a move so they can make informed choices.
Q: How can people connect with you?
A: Visit www.LivingOnBigIsland.com to schedule a consultation, read our blog, or get in touch. Whether you live here already or are planning a move, we are ready to help with the most important investment you will ever make.
Q: What is Living on Big Island Realty?
A: Living on Big Island Realty is a real estate brokerage based in Hilo. We help people buy, sell, and manage property across Hawaiʻi Island, with a special focus on the east side that includes Waimea, Hāmākua, Hilo, Puna, and Volcano.
Q: Who’s behind the company?
A: I’m Dan Tousignant, the Principal Broker. I have been a licensed Hawaiʻi Realtor since 2018 and an investor here even longer. Before working in real estate, I spent years coaching executives at Fortune 50 companies. I also have a background as a licensed contractor and hands-on experience with off-grid systems like catchment water, septic, and solar. That combination gives me a practical perspective that clients can count on.
Q: Why does Hilo need another brokerage?
A: Hilo and the east side doesn’t need another mainland-style brokerage. It needs a personal one that understands catchment, ag land, and off-grid living. Buyers and sellers here face very different situations compared to resort markets on the west side. From lava zones to agricultural zoning rules, the realities of owning property in Hilo and the surrounding areas require experience that goes beyond luxury sales. Our brokerage is built on relationships, practical guidance, and firsthand knowledge of the same challenges our clients face every day.
Q: What services do you offer?
A:
For Buyers: We work closely with clients to understand their goals and help them find the right property. That means more than just sending listings. We look at long-term value, zoning restrictions, and the realities of owning property on the Big Island. Whether you are buying your first home, relocating to Hawaiʻi, or adding an investment property, we guide you through financing options, due diligence, and negotiations so you feel confident every step of the way.
For Sellers: We help homeowners position their properties to attract the right buyers. Our approach includes honest pricing strategies, staging advice, and marketing that highlights what makes each property unique. Because we understand both the challenges and the appeal of Big Island properties, we can tell the story in a way that resonates with serious buyers.
Property Management: We also provide full-service management for long-term rentals. From finding qualified tenants to handling day-to-day issues, we protect your investment and keep your property running smoothly, even if you are not on island.
Q: Why choose Living on Big Island Realty?
A: Because we live the same lifestyle that we support our clients with. We are homeowners, landlords, and investors here too. I have personally renovated homes and worked with off-grid systems, so I know both the opportunities and the surprises that come with Big Island property. That experience helps clients make informed decisions and protect their most important investment.
Q: Do you have resources for people considering a move to Hawaiʻi?
A: Yes. I wrote a book called Moving to Big Island Hawaiʻi: Life on the East Side. It gives an honest look at what life is really like here, including both the benefits and the challenges. I often share it with clients who are considering a move so they can make informed choices.
Q: How can people connect with you?
A: Visit www.LivingOnBigIsland.com to schedule a consultation, read our blog, or get in touch. Whether you live here already or are planning a move, we are ready to help with the most important investment you will ever make.
Contact
Living on Big Island RealtyContact
Dan Tousignant
808-753-6634
https://livingonbigisland.com/
Dan Tousignant
808-753-6634
https://livingonbigisland.com/
Categories