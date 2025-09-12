Stephanie Lanning’s Newly Released "A Divine Exchange: What Jesus Gave Up for You! A Devotional" is an Inspiring Guide to Understanding Christ’s Sacrifice

“A Divine Exchange: What Jesus Gave Up for You! A Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephanie Lanning is a devotional that invites readers to reflect on Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice, discover their worth, and experience spiritual transformation through a deeper understanding of His love and purpose.