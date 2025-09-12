Stephanie Lanning’s Newly Released "A Divine Exchange: What Jesus Gave Up for You! A Devotional" is an Inspiring Guide to Understanding Christ’s Sacrifice
“A Divine Exchange: What Jesus Gave Up for You! A Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stephanie Lanning is a devotional that invites readers to reflect on Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice, discover their worth, and experience spiritual transformation through a deeper understanding of His love and purpose.
Fairview, NC, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Divine Exchange: What Jesus Gave Up for You! A Devotional,” a spiritually enriching guide that explores the depths of Jesus’ sacrifice and the transformative power of His love, is the creation of published author, Stephanie Lanning.
Lanning shares, “Have you ever been asked to give up something for God? It’s the least you could do for Him since He has done so much for you, they say. This book turns it back around and delved deep into what Jesus gave up for you.
I believe that there is real power in keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus. It’s here that we begin to plunge into the depths of His love for us. It’s here that we find our value and worth. It’s also here that we begin to find our true identity.
Let your life be transformed as you take the journey looking into His intentional plans and purpose to provide a rich and robust inheritance that is just waiting for you to explore and experience for yourself.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stephanie Lanning’s new book is a devotional designed to inspire readers to embrace Christ’s love, recognize their spiritual worth, and walk confidently in the purpose God has set for them.
Consumers can purchase “A Divine Exchange: What Jesus Gave Up for You! A Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Divine Exchange: What Jesus Gave Up for You! A Devotional”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
