Barbara J. Glyda’s Newly Released "Hemmy’s Christmas Surprise" is a Delightful Children’s Tale Celebrating Self-Worth, Kindness, and the True Spirit of Christmas
“Hemmy’s Christmas Surprise” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara J. Glyda is a heartwarming holiday story that teaches young readers about self-acceptance, the golden rule, and discovering the special gifts within themselves.
Plainfield, IL, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Hemmy’s Christmas Surprise”: a charming and meaningful children’s book that guides early learners on a journey of self-discovery and confidence-building. “Hemmy’s Christmas Surprise” is the creation of published author, Barbara J. Glyda, a retired early childhood paraprofessional. Her experience includes working in a blended program integrating special needs children with typically developing students. She is also a PATH International Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor and a certified cognitive behavioral therapy practitioner with a focus on the assumption that unproductive or unhelpful thinking patterns cause unproductive behavior and undesired negative emotions. She is continuing her education in modern psychology courses.
Glyda shares, “This endearing story of a little hemlock tree takes the reader and early learner on a journey of self-discovery of his own worth and the realization that each of us has our own special gifts to share. Although Hemmy struggles with his size and feelings of insignificance, he learns that just by being himself and living by the golden rule can be a very rewarding experience.
Early learning of self-acceptance is important as it empowers and instills self-confidence. Hemmy shows us we don’t have to be like others to fit in.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara J. Glyda’s new book is a perfect addition to holiday reading traditions, offering both festive charm and valuable lessons for children and families to cherish year after year.
Consumers can purchase “Hemmy’s Christmas Surprise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hemmy’s Christmas Surprise”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Glyda shares, “This endearing story of a little hemlock tree takes the reader and early learner on a journey of self-discovery of his own worth and the realization that each of us has our own special gifts to share. Although Hemmy struggles with his size and feelings of insignificance, he learns that just by being himself and living by the golden rule can be a very rewarding experience.
Early learning of self-acceptance is important as it empowers and instills self-confidence. Hemmy shows us we don’t have to be like others to fit in.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara J. Glyda’s new book is a perfect addition to holiday reading traditions, offering both festive charm and valuable lessons for children and families to cherish year after year.
Consumers can purchase “Hemmy’s Christmas Surprise” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hemmy’s Christmas Surprise”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories