Mike Berthusen’s Newly Released "The Teacher from Hell to Heaven" is Powerful, True-Life Journey of Love, Loss, Faith, and Redemption
“The Teacher from Hell to Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mike Berthusen is a raw and inspiring memoir that delves into the challenges of mental illness, addiction, and spiritual growth while celebrating the healing power of faith and love.
Huxley, IA, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Teacher from Hell to Heaven,” a compelling and emotional account of perseverance, transformation, and the enduring impact of love, is the creation of published author, Mike Berthusen.
Berthusen shares, “The Teacher from Hell to Heaven is a story about true love, insanity, faith, and triumph. It’s a true story about two people who met at an early age in life and fell in love. After being separated for several years, it’s a story of insanity and mental illness, where strong faith and mental toughness helped overcome these obstacles in life.
It also involves the heavy addiction of drinking, and how overcoming that led to a great life, a great career, and a great love. I thank God every day for my life, my adventures, and my triumphs.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mike Berthusen’s new book offers readers a deeply personal testimony of redemption and grace. Through honesty and hope, Berthusen encourages others facing similar struggles to hold on to faith and believe in the possibility of healing and restoration.
Consumers can purchase “The Teacher from Hell to Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Teacher from Hell to Heaven”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
