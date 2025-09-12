C. B. Salter’s Newly Released "The Salt and Light Resolution" is an Inspiring Tale of Friendship, Faith, and Finding Courage Through God’s Love
“The Salt and Light Resolution: Overcoming Bullying the Godly Way” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. B. Salter is a heartfelt story that explores the struggles of bullying and the hope, peace, and restoration that come from trusting in God.
New York, NY, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Salt and Light Resolution: Overcoming Bullying the Godly Way”: a moving and faith-driven juvenile fiction that encourages readers, ages 10 and up, to lean on God’s strength when faced with hardship. “The Salt and Light Resolution: Overcoming Bullying the Godly Way” is the creation of published author, C. B. Salter, a retired mother of five, mother-in-law of five, and grandmother of eighteen who treasures time with her large family. Deeply rooted in faith, she enjoys church, Bible studies, and prayer in her outdoor garden beneath a beloved oak tree, where she often writes and reflects on God’s creation. An avid lover of the outdoors, she finds joy in hiking, kayaking, and simply being outside. She delights in simple pleasures like bookstore trips, coffee with family, and sharing chips and salsa, but especially cherishes fall and Christmas traditions, including cozy moments around the firepit with peppermint mocha hot chocolate.
Salter shares, “The bullied. The minions. The bullies.
Everyone, at some point in their lifetime, may find themselves in one of these categories. Many may even relate to all three at different times in their lives.
It is meant for all to have freedom, confidence, and peace… Discover the power that has already been made available.
Sarah and Ella had been close friends since kindergarten. They were almost inseparable and enjoyed each other’s company greatly. Their parents, teachers, and peers noticed the joy in their friendship. But now that had changed, as Sarah’s tormentor worked hard to separate the two friends. It could seem that all was lost. Both Sarah and Ella were left wondering what had happened. Sarah found herself singled out and isolated, not only from Ella but from other friends and peers as well.
And Ella? Well, her self-esteem and confidence had taken a direct hit because of the tormentor’s desire to control how others perceived Sarah and interacted with her. Indeed, there were others who had gone along, not fully realizing they were being controlled too. Ella, who no longer spoke to her friend Sarah, felt disappointed in herself. She felt sad and frustrated that she had been robbed of that friendship. Even school and activities she had once enjoyed, she now dreaded.
As for the tormentor herself? She was devoid of peace and happiness at this point in her life. Did this contribute to her behavior? Was she being controlled too? By fear? By feeling “less than”? Even though she felt she had successfully separated the two friends, she did not consider her work finished and still had plans for more isolation and bullying tactics. But she had underestimated the power of God at work in Sarah’s life, at Sarah’s call to Him—and then in Ella’s life and then…
Can a cycle of negativity and bullying be broken? Can it be turned around? When situations seem hopeless and filled with feelings of dread and defeat, is there hope? Is there a way a negative, bullying atmosphere can be turned around and upside down—the good kind of upside down? How could that be? Well, step into the pages of this story and find out!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. B. Salter’s new book is a powerful reminder that no matter how dark situations may seem, God’s love and light can transform hearts, heal relationships, and break the cycle of negativity.
Consumers can purchase “The Salt and Light Resolution: Overcoming Bullying the Godly Way” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Salt and Light Resolution: Overcoming Bullying the Godly Way,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
