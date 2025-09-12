Jacqueline Szymczak nee Brzozowski’s Newly Released "Thorns: Catholicism in Me" is a Candid Spiritual Memoir Examining Faith, Truth, and the Author’s Personal Journey
“Thorns: Catholicism in Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqueline Szymczak nee Brzozowski is an introspective exploration of her faith journey, delving into Scripture and Catholic teachings while wrestling with questions of truth, doctrine, and personal conviction.
Springtown, TX, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Thorns: Catholicism in Me,” a thought-provoking reflection on faith, doctrine, and the search for God’s truth within Catholicism, is the creation of published author, Jacqueline Szymczak nee Brzozowski.
Jacqueline Szymczak nee Brzozowski shares, “There is only One, absolute Truth already written of, in the pages of the Bible.
The search for me began in the Bible to find if all the same truths under the Pope in the Catholic Church are all of God’s words.
This is my story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline Szymczak nee Brzozowski’s new book offers readers a deeply personal account of questioning, studying, and reflecting on faith, encouraging them to seek God’s truth with open hearts and minds.
Consumers can purchase “Thorns: Catholicism in Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thorns: Catholicism in Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Jacqueline Szymczak nee Brzozowski shares, “There is only One, absolute Truth already written of, in the pages of the Bible.
The search for me began in the Bible to find if all the same truths under the Pope in the Catholic Church are all of God’s words.
This is my story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jacqueline Szymczak nee Brzozowski’s new book offers readers a deeply personal account of questioning, studying, and reflecting on faith, encouraging them to seek God’s truth with open hearts and minds.
Consumers can purchase “Thorns: Catholicism in Me” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thorns: Catholicism in Me”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories