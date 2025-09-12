Jacqueline Szymczak nee Brzozowski’s Newly Released "Thorns: Catholicism in Me" is a Candid Spiritual Memoir Examining Faith, Truth, and the Author’s Personal Journey

“Thorns: Catholicism in Me” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jacqueline Szymczak nee Brzozowski is an introspective exploration of her faith journey, delving into Scripture and Catholic teachings while wrestling with questions of truth, doctrine, and personal conviction.