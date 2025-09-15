iPOP Alum Pierson Fode Starring in Netflix’s "The Wrong Paris"
Los Angeles, CA, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pierson Fodé is an American actor, model, and internet personality whose career skyrocketed after being discovered at iPOP!, the premier biannual talent showcase event. He is best known for his breakout role as Thomas Forrester on CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful, earning two Daytime Emmy nominations. He first gained attention as Brooks on Disney Channel’s hit series “Jessie” and went on to star as Ely in the 2015 romantic comedy “Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List.” Fodé has also appeared in popular projects like “Tacoma FD,” “Dynasty,” and “The Real Bros of Simi Valley,” and co-starred in the action-comedy film “The Man from Toronto” alongside Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson. In addition to acting, Fodé began his modeling career by signing with Wilhelmina Models. He has shot campaigns for brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and Vanity Fair. Fode is slated to star alongside Miranda Cosgrove in Netflix’s “The Wrong Paris.”
Pierson is represented by Jennifer Patredis and Josiah Akinyele of Innovative Artists and managed by Ryan Daly of Zero Gravity Management.
About iPOP!
iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business for over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer, attracting performers from over 30 countries worldwide. At the event, participants train with industry experts, refine their craft, and compete in front of influential decision-makers who are actively seeking the stars of tomorrow.
