Marie deMahy Rathe’s Newly Released "It’s All in My Dreams" is a Heartwarming Children’s Tale of Imagination, Adventure, and Hope
“It’s All in My Dreams” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marie deMahy Rathe is a delightful story that invites young readers to explore the wonder of dreams while uncovering meaningful lessons about love, faith, and joy.
Mandeville, LA, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It’s All in My Dreams”: a charming and inspiring children’s book that captures the beauty of imagination and the comfort of faith-filled dreams. “It’s All in My Dreams” is the creation of published author, Marie deMahy Rathe, a family nurse practitioner, writer, and grandmother. She loves to write books with themes that contain life lessons for children laced with love and encouragement. She shares her love for reading with her grandson, Oliver. This is her second published book. Her first is “The Best I Can Bee.” Being a published author is a long-awaited dream come true for Marie.
Rathe shares, “Hannah’s long summer days are very boring, but her nights bring unpredictable adventures. Her dreams take her to places that she’s never been where she does and sees amazing things. There was one dream that was better than all the rest. She makes a visit to heaven and has a lovely reunion. What does she find and who does she see? Join Hannah on her dreamy adventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie deMahy Rathe’s new book is an uplifting read that encourages children to embrace their imagination while also finding peace, joy, and reassurance in faith-filled moments.
Consumers can purchase “It’s All in My Dreams” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s All in My Dreams”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Rathe shares, “Hannah’s long summer days are very boring, but her nights bring unpredictable adventures. Her dreams take her to places that she’s never been where she does and sees amazing things. There was one dream that was better than all the rest. She makes a visit to heaven and has a lovely reunion. What does she find and who does she see? Join Hannah on her dreamy adventures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie deMahy Rathe’s new book is an uplifting read that encourages children to embrace their imagination while also finding peace, joy, and reassurance in faith-filled moments.
Consumers can purchase “It’s All in My Dreams” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s All in My Dreams”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories