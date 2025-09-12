Marcos Rolando Bautista’s Newly Released "Julen y Kimbu" is a Poignant and Powerful Literary Work Exploring Friendship, Freedom, and Social Justice

“Julen y Kimbu” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcos Rolando Bautista is a moving narrative that tells the story of two twelve-year-old boys, one the son of a wealthy landowner, the other a runaway slave, whose deep bond challenges the social divides of their time.