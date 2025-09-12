Marcos Rolando Bautista’s Newly Released "Julen y Kimbu" is a Poignant and Powerful Literary Work Exploring Friendship, Freedom, and Social Justice
“Julen y Kimbu” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcos Rolando Bautista is a moving narrative that tells the story of two twelve-year-old boys, one the son of a wealthy landowner, the other a runaway slave, whose deep bond challenges the social divides of their time.
Rehoboth Beach, DE, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Julen y Kimbu”: a compelling story of friendship, courage, and the fight for freedom. “Julen y Kimbu” is the creation of published author, Marcos Rolando Bautista, born in 1956 in Tres Ceibas, El Salvador, and moved to Armenia, Sonsonante. He studied fine arts and architecture but switched to electronics due to financial challenges. During the guerrilla war, despite the dangers, he pursued his passion for writing, creating works like María de Soto. After receiving political asylum in the U.S., he completed that work and published his first poetry book, “Los árboles desnudos,” as well as “Julen y Kimbu,” another powerful literary piece.
Marcos Rolando Bautista shares, “Golden Letters.
Latin American Literature, it took me six years and three months to work hard. This work is titled Julen and Kimbu. They were both twelve years old. Their friendship was so strong that it grew to such an extent that they came to love each other like brothers. Kimbu, a black slave boy, was born under the cacao trees in the village of Santísima Trinidad, now Sonsonate, El Salvador. His mother was originally from the Congo, Africa, like his father. He ran away with the hope that his parents would no longer be slaves. Julen, with blue eyes and golden hair, was the son of an eminent, wealthy Spanish landowner. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He had no interest in what his parents owned; one of his dreams was to grant black slaves a letter of freedom. He died before his time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcos Rolando Bautista’s new book invites readers to reflect on the enduring power of friendship and the pursuit of justice amidst hardship.
Consumers can purchase “Julen y Kimbu” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Julen y Kimbu”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Marcos Rolando Bautista shares, “Golden Letters.
Latin American Literature, it took me six years and three months to work hard. This work is titled Julen and Kimbu. They were both twelve years old. Their friendship was so strong that it grew to such an extent that they came to love each other like brothers. Kimbu, a black slave boy, was born under the cacao trees in the village of Santísima Trinidad, now Sonsonate, El Salvador. His mother was originally from the Congo, Africa, like his father. He ran away with the hope that his parents would no longer be slaves. Julen, with blue eyes and golden hair, was the son of an eminent, wealthy Spanish landowner. He was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He had no interest in what his parents owned; one of his dreams was to grant black slaves a letter of freedom. He died before his time.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcos Rolando Bautista’s new book invites readers to reflect on the enduring power of friendship and the pursuit of justice amidst hardship.
Consumers can purchase “Julen y Kimbu” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Julen y Kimbu”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories