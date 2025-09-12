Shirley Anne Walley’s Newly Released "From the Manger to the Cross" is a Moving Collection of Poetry That Reflects on God’s Love and the Beauty of Creation
“From the Manger to the Cross” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley Anne Walley is a heartfelt poetic journey that inspires readers to see God’s hand in everyday life while embracing the hope, peace, and joy found in His eternal love.
Wilmington, NC, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “From the Manger to the Cross”: a tender and inspiring collection of poetry that invites readers to reflect on God’s love, the gift of eternal life, and the beauty of the world He created. “From the Manger to the Cross” is the creation of published author, Shirley Anne Walley, a wife, a mother of three, a grandmother of eight, and a great-grandmother of five. She has been writing poetry for over sixty years.
Walley shares, “Do your eyes behold the beauty around you?
Discover God’s love for you through poetry. Learn how to be a child of the King. Know what it means to have eternal life and to never feel like you are walking alone in this world. Poetry can touch your soul and warm your heart. It can be like sitting at the beach and hearing the constant lapping of the waves as they caress the shore, calm and relaxing. Like a gentle breeze whispering through the pine trees.
Do you ever watch the leaves falling to the ground and watch them dance around in the gentle breeze? Do you ever sit and listen to the sound of music as the birds sing their pretty songs? Or sit and watch them preen themselves? Have you ever thought about WORDS and how they fit together and make such beautiful poetry?
A poem can take you to places unknown. It can transport you from sadness to pure joy! It can give you hope anew and dispel all your fears. Poetry can cast on you a spell of enchantment and wonder. Poetry can make all these things come to life for you if you will give it a chance.
Do you know that God created this beautiful world for you? Do you know just how important you are to Him and just how much He loves you? This collection of poems will tell you all these things.
Open your eyes, open your ears, and open your heart—you will see life anew.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Anne Walley’s new book is a heartfelt expression of faith and devotion, offering readers comfort, encouragement, and a deeper awareness of God’s presence in their daily lives.
Consumers can purchase “From the Manger to the Cross” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From the Manger to the Cross”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
