Authors David Mucklow and Gregg Wallace’s New Book, "The Flying Machine," is a Riveting Account That Documents the History of the Legendary Music Venue in Akron, Ohio
Recent release “The Flying Machine: The Story of a Rock N’ Roll Club in Akron, Ohio” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors David Mucklow and Gregg Wallace chronicles the history of a premier rock and roll venue near Northeastern Ohio, offering original photographs and stories of the club that hosted many artists who would later be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
North Canton, OH, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- David Mucklow and Gregg Wallace have completed their new book, “The Flying Machine: The Story of a Rock N’ Roll Club in Akron, Ohio”: an engaging series that invites readers to step into Akron, Ohio’s most famous music club, dubbed the Flying Machine, which hosted some of the greatest names in rock and roll history.
Authors David Mucklow and Gregg Wallace served as photographers at the Flying Machine as young art students at Green High School near Akron, Ohio, in the 1970s, focusing on photography. David attended art school at the Cleveland Institute of Art and then later earned a business degree and attended law school. He served his country as a United States Marine. He has served as an attorney for about forty years in Chicago, Illinois, and then Akron, Ohio, handling many large notable cases and other issues of concern to the community, bringing creative flair to public service. Gregg is a globe-trotting retired businessman.
“‘The Flying Machine’ is the original story of the premier rock and roll club located near Akron, Ohio, the birthplace of rock music,” write Mucklow and Wallace. “The book chronicles the history and story of one venue and highlights the development of live rock music during the 1960s and 1970s, first as the Draught House and then the Flying Machine. The venue showcased many of the greatest rock stars early in their careers. Many of the artists found their way into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, and reached national acclaim. Original photos include Michael Stanley Band, Cheap Trick, Joan Jett and the Runaways, the Ramones, Steppenwolf, Artful Dodger, the Godz, Southside Johnny, Easy Street, Rick Derringer, and many others. The authors carefully photographed many performances, and David Mucklow artfully tells the story so that readers will remember the good times that occurred there, which will forever be remembered and may be revisited through this book. The photographs and stories found in this musical history book illuminate the amazing story of the Flying Machine located in Northeast Ohio. Take a walk down memory lane and reminisce about the good times. Please join us!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, David Mucklow and Gregg Wallace’s riveting tale will take readers back in time to discover the incredible legends that graced the Flying Machine’s stage, and how this local club has left a lasting impact on the rock and roll genre.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Flying Machine: The Story of a Rock N’ Roll Club in Akron, Ohio" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
