Authors David Mucklow and Gregg Wallace’s New Book, "The Flying Machine," is a Riveting Account That Documents the History of the Legendary Music Venue in Akron, Ohio

Recent release “The Flying Machine: The Story of a Rock N’ Roll Club in Akron, Ohio” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors David Mucklow and Gregg Wallace chronicles the history of a premier rock and roll venue near Northeastern Ohio, offering original photographs and stories of the club that hosted many artists who would later be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.