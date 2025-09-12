Author Rashon Wright’s New Book, "Flame's G.I.R.L.," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Two Lovers Who Find Themselves Drawn Together by Fate for a Second Chance at Love

Recent release “Flame's G.I.R.L.” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Rashon Wright is a compelling tale that follows JaMarques, whose perfect life with Stephanie is shattered when he finds himself inexplicably drawn to a woman named Jordyn. But as the two navigate the murky waters of their budding relationship, they must face their respective pasts to have any hope for a new future together.