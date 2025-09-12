Author Rashon Wright’s New Book, "Flame's G.I.R.L.," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Two Lovers Who Find Themselves Drawn Together by Fate for a Second Chance at Love
Recent release “Flame's G.I.R.L.” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Rashon Wright is a compelling tale that follows JaMarques, whose perfect life with Stephanie is shattered when he finds himself inexplicably drawn to a woman named Jordyn. But as the two navigate the murky waters of their budding relationship, they must face their respective pasts to have any hope for a new future together.
Goodyear, AZ, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Rashon Wright, a passionate storyteller, a devoted mother, and a native of Phoenix, Arizona, has completed her new book, “Flame's G.I.R.L.”: a riveting story of two individuals whose lives begin to unravel, pushing them into the arms of one another as their pasts return to tear them apart.
“Love was never part of the plan—until she walked in,” shares Wright. “JaMarques Jackson knows what lasting love looks like. He’s seen it in his parents’ decades-long marriage and his best friend Krista’s college sweetheart romance. But for most of his adult life, love has eluded him—until Stephanie and her young daughter pull him into a picture-perfect life he never expected.
“Then Jordyn enters the frame.
“Their connection is instant but untimely. He stays with Stephanie. Jordyn’s own relationship crumbles under betrayal. Still, fate keeps pushing them together—first as strangers, then as something far more complicated.
“As JaMarques’s world begins to unravel, Jordyn becomes his safe place. A kiss turns into confessions, late nights into something real. But just when their friendship begins to bloom into more, the past returns with a vengeance—Krista, secrets, and the one woman who shattered Jordyn’s trust.
“In the face of chaos, love demands clarity. When JaMarques finally declares his heart, Jordyn must decide if she’s ready to risk hers.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Rashon Wright’s stunning tale is a moving story about second chances, unspoken wounds, and the kind of love that’s worth breaking every rule. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Flame’s G.I.R.L.” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Flame's G.I.R.L." at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
