Author Matthew James’s New Book, "A Burn in the Place of Beauty," is a Stunning Collection of Poems Inspired by the Author’s Experiences and Reflections on the World
Recent release “A Burn in the Place of Beauty: A Collection of Poetry” from Newman Springs Publishing author Matthew James is a poignant and stirring assortment of poems that transport readers through the author’s soul as they discover his unique experiences and opinions on the world around him and the human condition.
New York, NY, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Matthew James, a native of Troy, New York, who still resides in the Empire State reading and enjoys studying comparative religion, philosophy, and psychology, has completed his new book “A Burn in the Place of Beauty: A Collection of Poetry”: a compelling series of poems and reflections inspired by years of the author’s observations of the world around him and his unique perspective.
“‘A BURN IN THE PLACE OF BEAUTY’ is a collection of poetry spanning over thirty years that has never before been available,” writes James. “It chronicles the trials and tribulations of a man – love and its loss, addiction, crime and spirituality are just a few of the subjects discussed. [I’ve] waited until almost the age of fifty to put these poems in print and share them with an audience.
“For thirty-two years [I] wrote hundreds and hundreds of poems, then [I] narrowed it down to about fifty of [my] favorite – a lifetime of observations, emotions and thoughts are all captured on these pages in language that is at once accessible, and yet still masterful.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Matthew James’s enlightening series is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the incredible and raw emotions that the author stirs with each entry. Deeply personal and candid, “A Burn in the Place of Beauty” is a must read for any fan of poetry, promising to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Burn in the Place of Beauty: A Collection of Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
