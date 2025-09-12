Author Matthew James’s New Book, "A Burn in the Place of Beauty," is a Stunning Collection of Poems Inspired by the Author’s Experiences and Reflections on the World

Recent release “A Burn in the Place of Beauty: A Collection of Poetry” from Newman Springs Publishing author Matthew James is a poignant and stirring assortment of poems that transport readers through the author’s soul as they discover his unique experiences and opinions on the world around him and the human condition.