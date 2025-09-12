Author Eileen Gay’s New Book, "Don Squirrel," is a Hilarious Tale of a Squirrel Who Believes Everyone Loves Him Despite His Attempts to Help Going Horribly Awry
Recent release “Don Squirrel” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eileen Gay is a riveting tale that follows Don, a squirrel who loves to help others and truly believes everyone loves him. However, despite everyone’s protests, Don seems to not understand that his helping is actually causing a mess for others.
Tolland, CT, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Eileen Gay, who resides in the picturesque state of Connecticut with her husband and six children, has completed his/her new book “Don Squirrel”: a charming story of a squirrel who loves to lend a helping hand but only ever makes things worse.
In “Don Squirrel,” readers are introduced to the titular character of Don, who loves helping others and making friends. From helping someone with their bag of seed to knocking over a bird bath, Don truly believes he is assisting people, when in actuality he is making a mess and often making the lives of others much more difficult.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eileen Gay’s riveting tale is partly inspired by the author’s desire to help to foster a love for reading among the young minds in her community and around the world. With colorful artwork to help bring Eileen’s story to life, “Don Squirrel” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a hilarious new addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Don Squirrel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
