Author Bill Pohlman’s New Book, "The Fox in the Yard," is a Charming Children’s Story About a Family of Foxes Enjoying a Day Playing Together
Recent release “The Fox in the Yard” from Covenant Books author Bill Pohlman is a heartwarming children’s book filled with vibrant illustrations that bring the author’s memorable characters to life.
Palatine, IL, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bill Pohlman, who was born in Berwyn, Illinois has completed his new book, “The Fox in the Yard”: an engaging children’s book inspired by the stories the author used to tell his daughter at bedtime.
Pohlman writes, “It was a warm, sunny afternoon, and she was looking forward to playing in her backyard. To her surprise, she met a talking fox along with his three baby kits. The father fox coaxed his children out of the bushes and explained that no matter how different they might be, children are children, and they love to play. The children spent the afternoon playing ball. As the sun went down, the day ended with new friends and the promise of another day of play.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bill Pohlman’s new tale is told through delightful, fun-to-read rhymes. This imaginative book is sure to become a highly-requested bedtime story for young readers and listeners.
Readers can purchase “The Fox in the Yard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
