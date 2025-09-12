Author Cheri Beal’s New Book, “Life's Purpose: Is It Fact or Fiction?” is a Thought-Provoking Discussion on Faith and God’s Role in One’s Journey Through Life

Recent release “Life's Purpose: Is It Fact or Fiction?” from Covenant Books author Cheri Beal is a compelling read that explores the way in which faith and God provide life with purpose and meaning. Drawing upon her own experiences and religious studies, Beal aims to encourage readers to open themselves up to the Lord and his plan for them.