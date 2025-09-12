Author Cheri Beal’s New Book, “Life's Purpose: Is It Fact or Fiction?” is a Thought-Provoking Discussion on Faith and God’s Role in One’s Journey Through Life
Recent release “Life's Purpose: Is It Fact or Fiction?” from Covenant Books author Cheri Beal is a compelling read that explores the way in which faith and God provide life with purpose and meaning. Drawing upon her own experiences and religious studies, Beal aims to encourage readers to open themselves up to the Lord and his plan for them.
Francis, UT, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cheri Beal, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, has completed her new book, “Life's Purpose: Is It Fact or Fiction?”: a stirring and poignant look at how the purpose of life and purpose of faith are deeply entwined and essential to the other.
“Life is a journey, and like any successful journey, we need to know our destination,” writes Beal. “Any successful journey requires preparation. If we are going by roadway, we will need a dependable GPS or a road map. Life can be confusing; there may be obstacles or detours along the way that are unforeseen and unplanned. We may have questions about the journey ahead, or we lost our way while taking a detour and need advice on the best route to get back on track. Sometimes, we come to a point in life where we want answers and don’t really know where to look or who or what to trust. Hopefully, in reading this book, you will receive answers to some questions you might have or maybe some ideas that will give you direction as you move forward in life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cheri Beal’s new book is partly inspired by hardships the author faced while growing up, including feelings of isolation after losing both her father and grandmother, which led her to search for answers behind life’s purpose in her adulthood and encountering Christ. Drawing from both personal and Biblical sources, “Life’s Purpose: Is It Fact or Fiction?” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to remain open to God’s plan for them and whatever journey life may have in store.
Readers can purchase “Life's Purpose: Is It Fact or Fiction?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Life is a journey, and like any successful journey, we need to know our destination,” writes Beal. “Any successful journey requires preparation. If we are going by roadway, we will need a dependable GPS or a road map. Life can be confusing; there may be obstacles or detours along the way that are unforeseen and unplanned. We may have questions about the journey ahead, or we lost our way while taking a detour and need advice on the best route to get back on track. Sometimes, we come to a point in life where we want answers and don’t really know where to look or who or what to trust. Hopefully, in reading this book, you will receive answers to some questions you might have or maybe some ideas that will give you direction as you move forward in life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cheri Beal’s new book is partly inspired by hardships the author faced while growing up, including feelings of isolation after losing both her father and grandmother, which led her to search for answers behind life’s purpose in her adulthood and encountering Christ. Drawing from both personal and Biblical sources, “Life’s Purpose: Is It Fact or Fiction?” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging them to remain open to God’s plan for them and whatever journey life may have in store.
Readers can purchase “Life's Purpose: Is It Fact or Fiction?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories