Author Solon “Skip” Ralston III’s New Book, “Early Morning Sunrise Glow,” Features Poems About Love, War, and the Author’s Life Experiences
Recent release “Early Morning Sunrise Glow” from Covenant Books author Solon “Skip” Ralston III is a collection of expressive and emotive poems written by the author during an important time in his life when he was in his twenties.
Mingus, TX, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Solon “Skip” Ralston III, who was born in 1947 in Fort Worth, Texas, has completed his new book, “Early Morning Sunrise Glow”: a gripping and potent collection of poetry that explores themes including love, war, death, and healing.
Ralston’s father was in the Navy, so he traveled a lot when he was a child. He moved back to Burleson in 1965 and graduated from Burleson High School in 1966. After graduating, he attended North Texas State University, but he dropped out to join the army in 1968. From there he was sent to Vietnam, where he served from 1969 to 1970. He was awarded several medals, including three Bronze Stars; one was for valor. After returning home, he completed his bachelor’s degree in political science. From there, he married, had three daughters, and became a contractor and business owner in Burleson, Texas. He has now retired and has moved to his ranch in Gordon, Texas.
The collection of poetry features works including “The Chaotic Mind,” “A Love Poem,” “A Poem,” “A Poem of Death,” “Death,” “Love Is Blue,” “Tangled,” “For the Sea Is All Around Me,” Chesapeake Bay,” “In Praise of Sandburg,” “The Death of a Mariner,” “Rule Out Your Pride,” “A Play on Cliches,” and many more.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Solon “Skip” Ralston III’s inspiring collection takes readers into the mind of the author, allowing them the opportunity to view the world through his eyes.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “Early Morning Sunrise Glow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
