Otto IT Named Best Place to Work and Top Managed IT Support Company
Otto has been named a Best Place to Work and ranked the #1 Managed IT Support Company. With four ISO certifications, award-winning service, and 50% female leadership representation, Otto is redefining what excellence looks like in IT and cybersecurity. From rethinking SLAs to leading the MSP space, Otto continues to set the standard for what modern IT support should be.
Melbourne, Australia, September 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Otto IT, a leading Managed IT Services Provider, has officially been recognised as a Best Place to Work and ranked the #1 Managed IT Support Company, reaffirming its position as a top-tier MSP and cybersecurity leader in the industry.
This recognition reflects more than just technical excellence—it’s about culture, innovation, and a relentless commitment to redefining what IT support can be.
“We’re incredibly proud of this honour,” said Milan Rajkovic, CEO at Otto. “It’s a reflection of the people who make Otto what it is; diverse, driven, and deeply committed to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients.”
A Culture That Leads
Otto’s workplace culture is built on inclusion, transparency, and trust. With 50% female representation in leadership, Otto is setting a new standard for diversity in tech, proving that innovation thrives when different perspectives are not just welcomed, but actively championed.
Excellence, Certified
Otto holds four ISO certifications, underscoring its commitment to quality, security, and continuous improvement. These certifications are more than badges; they’re part of the DNA of how Otto operates, ensuring clients receive world-class service with every interaction.
Redefining SLAs and Raising the Bar
Otto isn’t just meeting Service Level Agreements; we are reimagining them. By focusing on outcomes rather than metrics, Otto delivers support that’s proactive, personalised, and genuinely impactful. It’s not about ticking boxes; it’s about solving problems before they arise.
Award-Winning and Future-Focused
From industry awards to client accolades, Otto continues to be recognised for its innovation, reliability, and customer-first approach. As the #1 MSP, IT company, and cybersecurity provider, Otto is not just keeping pace with change, it’s leading it.
This recognition reflects more than just technical excellence—it’s about culture, innovation, and a relentless commitment to redefining what IT support can be.
“We’re incredibly proud of this honour,” said Milan Rajkovic, CEO at Otto. “It’s a reflection of the people who make Otto what it is; diverse, driven, and deeply committed to delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients.”
A Culture That Leads
Otto’s workplace culture is built on inclusion, transparency, and trust. With 50% female representation in leadership, Otto is setting a new standard for diversity in tech, proving that innovation thrives when different perspectives are not just welcomed, but actively championed.
Excellence, Certified
Otto holds four ISO certifications, underscoring its commitment to quality, security, and continuous improvement. These certifications are more than badges; they’re part of the DNA of how Otto operates, ensuring clients receive world-class service with every interaction.
Redefining SLAs and Raising the Bar
Otto isn’t just meeting Service Level Agreements; we are reimagining them. By focusing on outcomes rather than metrics, Otto delivers support that’s proactive, personalised, and genuinely impactful. It’s not about ticking boxes; it’s about solving problems before they arise.
Award-Winning and Future-Focused
From industry awards to client accolades, Otto continues to be recognised for its innovation, reliability, and customer-first approach. As the #1 MSP, IT company, and cybersecurity provider, Otto is not just keeping pace with change, it’s leading it.
Contact
Otto ITContact
Megan Visser
1300 68 648
https://ottoit.com.au
Megan Visser
1300 68 648
https://ottoit.com.au
Categories