"It’s Only a Game" by Darrel Johnson – Available Now
Springfield, OH, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and in Paperback, "It’s Only a Game" by Darrel Johnson.
A high-profile career, a family legacy, and a journey of faith collide in this inspiring memoir. From NBA front offices to coaching his son to state championships, Darrel Johnson shares the highs, lows, and lessons of a life built on perseverance, integrity, and obedience to God. It’s Only a Game proves that true victories aren’t measured in points or titles—but in faith, family, and the impact we leave on others.
Darrel Johnson’s career spans over four decades of transformative leadership in basketball, education, and service. Beginning as a high school coach in Ada, Oklahoma, he quickly rose through the collegiate ranks, serving as assistant coach at Oklahoma State before leading programs at Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma City University—where he won two national championships and earned two National Coach of the Year honors—and Baylor University. His coaching excellence was recognized with five Conference Coach of the Year awards and Hall of Fame inductions at both Oklahoma City University and Putnam City High School. Transitioning into athletic administration, he served as Athletic Director at Woodlands Christian High School while also leading Home At Last Inc., a real estate initiative focused on community development. Johnson then embarked on a 20-year NBA career in scouting and player personnel, contributing to the Charlotte Bobcats, New Orleans Pelicans, LA Clippers, and Phoenix Suns. In 2024, he retired from professional basketball and now serves as President and Chairman of the Board of WTL Adventures, a nonprofit dedicated to faith-based mentorship.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please email us at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
A high-profile career, a family legacy, and a journey of faith collide in this inspiring memoir. From NBA front offices to coaching his son to state championships, Darrel Johnson shares the highs, lows, and lessons of a life built on perseverance, integrity, and obedience to God. It’s Only a Game proves that true victories aren’t measured in points or titles—but in faith, family, and the impact we leave on others.
Darrel Johnson’s career spans over four decades of transformative leadership in basketball, education, and service. Beginning as a high school coach in Ada, Oklahoma, he quickly rose through the collegiate ranks, serving as assistant coach at Oklahoma State before leading programs at Oklahoma Baptist, Oklahoma City University—where he won two national championships and earned two National Coach of the Year honors—and Baylor University. His coaching excellence was recognized with five Conference Coach of the Year awards and Hall of Fame inductions at both Oklahoma City University and Putnam City High School. Transitioning into athletic administration, he served as Athletic Director at Woodlands Christian High School while also leading Home At Last Inc., a real estate initiative focused on community development. Johnson then embarked on a 20-year NBA career in scouting and player personnel, contributing to the Charlotte Bobcats, New Orleans Pelicans, LA Clippers, and Phoenix Suns. In 2024, he retired from professional basketball and now serves as President and Chairman of the Board of WTL Adventures, a nonprofit dedicated to faith-based mentorship.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please email us at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories