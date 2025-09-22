Author Joseph Sener’s New Book, "September Mornings: Holy Spirit," is a Collection of Poems and Ruminations That Aims to Help Readers Connect with the Holy Trinity

Recent release “September Mornings: Holy Spirit” from Page Publishing author Joseph Sener is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems, reflections, Scriptural passages, and various writings designed to bring the Holy Trinity into the hearts and minds of readers, allowing them to grow closer with God than ever before.