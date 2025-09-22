Author Joseph Sener’s New Book, "September Mornings: Holy Spirit," is a Collection of Poems and Ruminations That Aims to Help Readers Connect with the Holy Trinity
Recent release “September Mornings: Holy Spirit” from Page Publishing author Joseph Sener is a stirring and thought-provoking assortment of poems, reflections, Scriptural passages, and various writings designed to bring the Holy Trinity into the hearts and minds of readers, allowing them to grow closer with God than ever before.
Albuquerque, NM, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Sener, a retired professional civil engineer and associate professor, has completed his new book, “September Mornings: Holy Spirit”: a powerful and compelling series of poems and reflections that aim to guide readers towards better understanding the Lord and the Holy Trinity, opening themselves up to his glory and salvation.
Author Joseph Sener graduated from Middle East Technical University in Ankara, Turkey, with a Master of Science, and received his PhD from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Until his retirement, he was a registered civil engineer in nine states in the United States. He is a fellow of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and a member of the Geo-Institute of ASCE, the International Society of Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering, and the Structural Engineers Association in Boise, Idaho. After retirement, Sener began pursuing his interests in spiritual and religious studies, including the study of metaphysics.
“This is the last book, number six, in the series of books inspired and directed to be written by the Holy Spirit of the Creator God Almighty,” shares Sener. “He has anointed them to me. He saved the life of this scribe for such a time as this so that I can write with His direction and the help of the Holy Spirit these six books. These books are His and are written for His humanity. It was all arranged by the Holy Spirit of God before my birth on this earth for such a time as this. Some things in life are not logically explainable, and they are prearranged by God because God wants to employ the person in His plans. Now, I go down on my knees to thank Him for this privilege, which came down with His blessings. I beseech you: make supplications to God humbly and earnestly, requesting your interest in these books if you wish to have close contact with God and His Holy Trinity. Life on earth is vigilant every day of your life. Be thankful. It could be your last day on earth.”
The author continues, These six books are to break new ground for the coming of a new age with the Lord Jesus Christ. They are written with my limited abilities and the undivided attention of the Holy Spirit. They are for service and a source to others in the world. It is said that ‘to whom much is given, much is expected.’ I am one of them in this life under the blessings of God and His Holy Trinity.
“The dimensions of God and His Trinity extend to infinity, covering the entire universe of God. His universe is expanding unceasingly. My aim in this world is to learn the ways and wishes of God and to perfect myself and correct myself and my sinful nature, which I was born with in this life. My God holds the universe by His words, and He gave me a second chance. The ones who do not believe in Him shall be very sorry at the end, together with Satan. When they are receiving their punishment, I shall not be there. I shall be with my Lord God, who is the way, the truth, and the life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Joseph Sener’s enthralling series is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, encouraging them to foster a deeper understanding of the Lord and his chosen path for his children. Eye-opening and emotionally candid, “September Mornings: Holy Spirit” will keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “September Mornings: Holy Spirit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
