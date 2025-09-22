Author Jon Dietz’s New Book, "Capture the Sun," is a Thrilling Historical Fiction Novel That Chronicles the Race for Nuclear Supremacy
Recent release “Capture the Sun” from Page Publishing author Jon Dietz combines fictional and historical personalities to weave a mesmerizing tale about the worldwide race for ultimate atomic power. Author Jon Dietz wishes to state to the reading public that he never has, nor will he ever, use Chat GPT, or any artificial intelligence in the construction of his novels.
Sarasota, FL, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jon Dietz, who has had a lifelong passion for history, politics, and current events, has completed his new book, “Capture the Sun”: a fascinating historical fiction novel that plunges readers into the heart-pounding international race for supreme nuclear power.
After graduating from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, author Jon Dietz landed a job as a reporter for the Sarasota-Herald Tribune. He had multiple responsibilities, including crime reporting, feature writing, military historian, and weekend metro editor. He interviewed Presidents Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. During his days as a newspaperman, Dietz went to Honduras with a bounty hunter. They successfully returned to the United States with a drug dealer who had fled the country to escape prosecution. Dietz also covered the Ted Bundy murder trial for a foreign publication. His writing attracted the attention of the top people in the European Union Parliament. He was offered a one-month travel grant to visit Germany, France, and England. After fourteen years as a newspaperman, Dietz changed careers. He was hired as an investigator for the Office of Public Defender, Twelfth Judicial Circuit. He was promoted to the homicide division. He and Public Defender Elliott C. Metcalfe Jr. handled several high-profile murder cases. Dietz’s first novel, “The Jerusalem Train,” can be purchased from Trafford Publishing. His second novel, “Fallen Prince,” can be purchased from Page Publishing. All three novels are available on Amazon.
Dietz writes, “The Second World War is fast receding from memory. There are not many survivors from that bloody conflagration still with us. But the impact of that war affects all of our lives. The world we live in was decided by the results of that titanic conflict. I do not believe in predestination. The victory of civilization over barbarism was not a sure thing. The bad guys might have won.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jon Dietz’s extraordinary tale tackles the philosophical conundrums presented in the race for nuclear power head-on, weaving an intricate, morally gray web that his characters must navigate.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Capture the Sun” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
