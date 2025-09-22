Author Ivette Carbone’s New Book, "A Thousand Heavenly Wings: Devotional Journal," is a Poignant Daily Devotional That Explores the Author’s Experiences with Angels

Recent release “A Thousand Heavenly Wings: Devotional Journal” from Page Publishing author Ivette Carbone is a thought-provoking daily devotional spanning thirty days that shares the author’s personal experiences with the presence of angels in her life. With each story shared, Carbone aims to help readers to open themselves up to the Lord’s presence in their own lives, just as the author has.