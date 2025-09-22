Author Ivette Carbone’s New Book, "A Thousand Heavenly Wings: Devotional Journal," is a Poignant Daily Devotional That Explores the Author’s Experiences with Angels
Recent release “A Thousand Heavenly Wings: Devotional Journal” from Page Publishing author Ivette Carbone is a thought-provoking daily devotional spanning thirty days that shares the author’s personal experiences with the presence of angels in her life. With each story shared, Carbone aims to help readers to open themselves up to the Lord’s presence in their own lives, just as the author has.
McCormick, SC, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ivette Carbone, a licensed ordained minister and Christian counselor in private practice who currently resides in South Carolina with her husband, has completed her new book, “A Thousand Heavenly Wings: Devotional Journal”: a thirty-day devotional that shares the author’s experience with the angels and the presence of the Lord.
In “A Thousand Heavenly Wings,” author Ivette Carbone shares a collection of stories inspired by her own experiences with the Lord’s presence in her life to help enlighten and inspire her readers to embark on their own unexpected journey with faith. Each testimony of the Lord and angels in the author’s life will help to evoke a hunger for the Holy Spirit amongst readers from all walks of life.
Published by Page Publishing, Ivette Carbone’s engaging series is a deeply personal and emotionally candid series that is shared with the author’s ultimate hope of inspiring others to pursue a life of prayer, worship, and passion in the presence of God.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “A Thousand Heavenly Wings: Devotional Journal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “A Thousand Heavenly Wings,” author Ivette Carbone shares a collection of stories inspired by her own experiences with the Lord’s presence in her life to help enlighten and inspire her readers to embark on their own unexpected journey with faith. Each testimony of the Lord and angels in the author’s life will help to evoke a hunger for the Holy Spirit amongst readers from all walks of life.
Published by Page Publishing, Ivette Carbone’s engaging series is a deeply personal and emotionally candid series that is shared with the author’s ultimate hope of inspiring others to pursue a life of prayer, worship, and passion in the presence of God.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “A Thousand Heavenly Wings: Devotional Journal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories