Author Andre "Adaié N. Kemet" Spearman’s New Book, "Prison, Politics, Poetry & Passion," Explores Corrupt Actions of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections

Recent release “Prison, Politics, Poetry & Passion” from Page Publishing author Andre "Adaié N. Kemet" Spearman is an explosive exposé of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, revealing crooked correctional officers and their facilitation of attempted murder in the infamous Lucasville, to the cover-up of murder by institutional authorities in Trumbull Correctional Institution.