Author Andre "Adaié N. Kemet" Spearman’s New Book, "Prison, Politics, Poetry & Passion," Explores Corrupt Actions of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections
Recent release “Prison, Politics, Poetry & Passion” from Page Publishing author Andre "Adaié N. Kemet" Spearman is an explosive exposé of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, revealing crooked correctional officers and their facilitation of attempted murder in the infamous Lucasville, to the cover-up of murder by institutional authorities in Trumbull Correctional Institution.
Piketon, OH, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Andre "Adaié N. Kemet" Spearman has completed his new book, “Prison, Politics, Poetry & Passion: One Man's Life before and after a Brutal Small Town Slaying”: a powerful and stunning memoir that aims to uncover the conspiracies and corruption that is allowed to run rampant throughout the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.
In “Prison, Politics, Poetry & Passion,” author Andre "Adaié N. Kemet" Spearman bares all as he recounts his stints in two separate juvenile institutional facilities, his life in foster care, gang life, being on the run, and how he eventually ended up in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, where he came to learn the harsh realities of adult prison; the politics that create, govern, and sustain the prison industrial complex; and the poetry and passion with which he has somehow survived it all as he seeks liberation from an illegal incarceration within the belly of Ohio’s most insatiable of beasts.
“It seems to me that the overwhelming majority of incarcerated people I’ve been unfortunate enough to have met while I myself have been incarcerated come from one particular class of scope— ‘poor’,” writes Spearman. “What’s more, all of us often share the same general background and upbringing. I cannot comfortably or accurately say that this is by design because I have no clue as to how ‘social engineers’ work or what they do precisely. I can’t even tell you if the social system subsequent to capitalism is to blame for the above-mentioned. I can only quote the facts as we all know them to be. That most of us who are incarcerated indeed come from the same demographic of people means to me that something, anything, perhaps everything about the system of so-called social justice must change, or we will be doomed as an entire nation to degenerate at a swifter and swifter pace. Ultimately destroying ourselves as a whole because we failed to properly respond to something we see plainly enough as ineffective and abusive. Believing in prison abolition and/or prison reform is great. However, addressing the social ills that people suffer that help cause them to go to prison in the first place is probably better.
“What you’re about to read is the story of my life. It is no more or less significant or special than any other person’s life who is incarcerated beyond my own friends and family. However, it is a graphic depiction of how someone who is moderately intelligent, at least charismatic enough, personable, and in some way talented forfeits his life to the system and is currently attempting to sound a warning to all who may come across this writing to do everything in their power every day to change this system permanently because in some way, whether you know it or not, it is indeed affecting your life on some level. Be that as a taxpayer, as one with friends and family who are incarcerated, or as one who is incarcerated.”
Published by Page Publishing, Andre "Adaié N. Kemet" Spearman’s enthralling tale is one of deep emotional and psychological pain, one of constant struggles, of rage, regret, and forgiveness. Ultimately, Spearman’s account is the tale of a person who has yet to be broken, and the fierce, unyielding friendship and love he has come to share with a most unlikely former ODRC subcontractor.
