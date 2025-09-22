Author Samantha Holloway’s New Book, "God Hands," is an Impactful Memoir That Reveals How God Has Always Been There to Guide the Author Through Life's Challenges

Recent release “God Hands” from Covenant Books author Samantha Holloway is a deeply personal and heartfelt autobiographical account that reveals how the author’s relationship with God has served as a guiding light in the face of adversity, offering hope to those seeking answers to their own struggles.