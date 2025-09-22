Author Samantha Holloway’s New Book, "God Hands," is an Impactful Memoir That Reveals How God Has Always Been There to Guide the Author Through Life's Challenges
Recent release “God Hands” from Covenant Books author Samantha Holloway is a deeply personal and heartfelt autobiographical account that reveals how the author’s relationship with God has served as a guiding light in the face of adversity, offering hope to those seeking answers to their own struggles.
Effingham, SC, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Samantha Holloway, a native of Kingstree, South Carolina, has completed her new book, “God Hands”: a stirring memoir that explores how God is always present to help his children through life’s challenges.
“‘God’s Hand’ is about my journey, which may be similar to others,” shares Holloway. “As a child, I wasn’t accepted. All my relationships seemed difficult, even the one with my family, which was the most important to me, but God was there. Throughout those times, God was there and still is. I was trying to find myself and my place according to people’s standards. As I look back, God was there the entire time.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Samantha Holloway’s new book is a powerful reminder of God’s ongoing presence in the lives of his children.
Enlightening and thought-provoking, Holloway shares her story in the hope of inspiring others to look towards their Heavenly Father for guidance and resilience in the face of life’s challenges.
Readers can purchase “God Hands” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
