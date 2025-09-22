Author Nancy K. Johnson’s New Book, "Sign, Sign, Everywhere There is a Sign," Explores How Road Signs Have Served as Signs from God in the Author’s Life

Recent release “Sign, Sign, Everywhere There is a Sign” from Covenant Books author Nancy K. Johnson is a thought-provoking read that reveals how everyday objects, specifically road signs, can be used by God to send messages to his children. Inspired by moments from the author’s life, Johnson shares her writings to inspire readers to open their eyes to what God might be trying to tell them.