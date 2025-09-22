Author Nancy K. Johnson’s New Book, "Sign, Sign, Everywhere There is a Sign," Explores How Road Signs Have Served as Signs from God in the Author’s Life
Recent release “Sign, Sign, Everywhere There is a Sign” from Covenant Books author Nancy K. Johnson is a thought-provoking read that reveals how everyday objects, specifically road signs, can be used by God to send messages to his children. Inspired by moments from the author’s life, Johnson shares her writings to inspire readers to open their eyes to what God might be trying to tell them.
Jackson, MO, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nancy K. Johnson, a loving grandmother as well as a retired nurse practitioner who works as an adjunct to the nursing department at her local university, has completed her new book, “Sign, Sign, Everywhere There is a Sign”: a compelling look at how God delivers signs each and every day, and the many road signs of life that one may miss if they are not paying attention.
“Have you ever asked God for a ‘sign’ or said, ‘If God puts it on a billboard, then I’ll know He is serious.’ Well, that is exactly what God does for each of us—if we are looking,” writes Johnson. “God uses everyday objects to get our attention. But we must be prepared to see beyond the obvious to the eternal truth behind those objects. I’ve used everyday road signage to see God’s hand in my life more than once. My prayer is that after you read this book, you, too, will see that He is directing you—you just must be looking for it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nancy K. Johnson’s new book will inspire readers from all walks of life to open their eyes to potential signs they may be sent in life, no matter how mundane they might seem.
Readers can purchase “Sign, Sign, Everywhere There is a Sign” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Have you ever asked God for a ‘sign’ or said, ‘If God puts it on a billboard, then I’ll know He is serious.’ Well, that is exactly what God does for each of us—if we are looking,” writes Johnson. “God uses everyday objects to get our attention. But we must be prepared to see beyond the obvious to the eternal truth behind those objects. I’ve used everyday road signage to see God’s hand in my life more than once. My prayer is that after you read this book, you, too, will see that He is directing you—you just must be looking for it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Nancy K. Johnson’s new book will inspire readers from all walks of life to open their eyes to potential signs they may be sent in life, no matter how mundane they might seem.
Readers can purchase “Sign, Sign, Everywhere There is a Sign” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories