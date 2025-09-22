Author Leisa Krall’s New Book, "Diamonds Set in Platinum," Follows an Investigation Into Odd Circumstances at an Antique Store Leading to a Fateful Reunion
Recent release “Diamonds Set in Platinum” from Covenant Books author Leisa Krall is a compelling novel that follows Amy Snow, a young woman who believes she has moved on from her past until strange occurrences begin at the antique shop she works at. When a private investigator arrives to help, her past comes back in full force as the two’s shared history is brought to light.
New York, NY, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Leisa Krall, who worked as a nonfiction writer, editor, and graphic designer for many years and enjoys visiting national parks with her husband, children, and their dogs, has completed her new book, “Diamonds Set in Platinum”: a stirring and engaging story of a young woman and a private investigator whose shared history is somehow linked to an antique store’s odd occurrences they seek to stop.
“Amy Snow finally put the past behind her, tucked the photo away inside the cedar chest, and locked the memories of that summer away,” writes Krall. “The small world with her daughter and grandfather felt perfect, almost. She ran his antique stand and had finally started selling some of her painting projects. Then strange things began happening at the antique market that had everyone spooked. She never expected the owner to call in outside help, to call him, and suddenly, the past exploded into her perfect little world.
“Jack Turner drove half the night to meet his friend who owned Sal’s Antique Market. He hadn’t been there for many years since that summer break from college. Now, as a private investigator, his friend needed help finding out who was sabotaging his business before all of the standholders canceled their contracts and moved on. He would go undercover since they expected it was an inside job. He didn’t think anyone would recognize him and didn’t expect to see anyone he knew. But there she was, and memories from that summer flooded back.
“Together, they had to work together to unravel the mystery at the antique market. But working together also meant unearthing secrets and mistakes that would bring both of them pain. In all of it, was God’s hand at work? Could the past bring them closer to God and closer together?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Leisa Krall’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Amy and Jack’s journey to discover the truth behind the odd occurrences, while hashing out their complicated past. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Diamonds Set in Platinum” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Diamonds Set in Platinum” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
