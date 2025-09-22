Author Leisa Krall’s New Book, "Diamonds Set in Platinum," Follows an Investigation Into Odd Circumstances at an Antique Store Leading to a Fateful Reunion

Recent release “Diamonds Set in Platinum” from Covenant Books author Leisa Krall is a compelling novel that follows Amy Snow, a young woman who believes she has moved on from her past until strange occurrences begin at the antique shop she works at. When a private investigator arrives to help, her past comes back in full force as the two’s shared history is brought to light.