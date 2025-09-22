Author Tela Dawson’s New Book, "A City, a Mystery, a Little Black Bag," Follows a Forensic Detective as He Chases After Countless Clues While Visiting New York City

Recent release “A City, a Mystery, a Little Black Bag” from Covenant Books author Tela Dawson is a gripping mystery novel that centers around Douglas James Pettigreau, famed forensic detective, who finds himself chasing clues on a visit to New York City in his never ending quest to bring down criminals and achieve justice.