Author Tela Dawson’s New Book, "A City, a Mystery, a Little Black Bag," Follows a Forensic Detective as He Chases After Countless Clues While Visiting New York City
Recent release “A City, a Mystery, a Little Black Bag” from Covenant Books author Tela Dawson is a gripping mystery novel that centers around Douglas James Pettigreau, famed forensic detective, who finds himself chasing clues on a visit to New York City in his never ending quest to bring down criminals and achieve justice.
Midland, TX, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tela Dawson has completed her new book, “A City, a Mystery, a Little Black Bag”: a riveting story of a forensic detective’s trip to New York City that quickly spirals into a mission for justice as he unravels yet another mystery.
“To each person, the gift of insight has been given, for some more than others,” writes Dawson. “However, for Douglas James Pettigreau, a double blessing was bestowed. He is a finder of oil and a crime solver.
“He picks up on the smallest of clues and pursues the trail just like a bloodhound. Simple or complex, he pursues the guilty with pure diligence and never gives up. Clues others pass by are like transparent glass to him. His keen senses are a gift to the offended and a curse to the guilty. Crime does not pay, and no one can keep what does not belong to him—words he lives by. Justice will prevail, and if Douglas James Pettigreau is on your case, the guilty will be found. Come, live with the clues given, and solve these mysteries with the famed forensics expert. A story of possibilities can bring your imagination to new heights.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Tela Dawson’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Douglas’s thrilling journey to discover the truth behind countless clues that will lead to a shocking revelation. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “A City, a Mystery, a Little Black Bag” is sure to delight fans of the mystery and crime genres, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “A City, a Mystery, a Little Black Bag” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
