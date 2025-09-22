Author Emory D. Kale’s New Book, "The Man in the Blue Beach House: A Novel," Tells the Gripping Story of a Murderous Conspiracy to Cover Up a Sex Trafficking Scandal
Recent release “The Man in the Blue Beach House: A Novel” from Covenant Books author Emory D. Kale is a compelling novel that follows a veteran who strikes up a relationship with an investigative journalist, only for her to become the target after her latest story leads her down a path of uncovering a sex trafficking ring.
Lakeland, FL, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Emory D. Kale, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a veteran of the US Air Force who received a bachelor of science degree in speech communications from Florida State University and a master of business administration degree from the University of Missouri, has completed his new book, “The Man in the Blue Beach House: A Novel”: a stirring tale that follows a veteran who must protect an investigative journalist who has become the latest target of an unknown enemy related to her ongoing investigations.
Following his graduation from Florida State University, author Emory D. Kale entered the United States Air Force, serving for nearly fifteen years, initially as an aircraft communications and navigation systems specialist while enlisted and, after receiving his commission, as an ICBM deputy missile combat crew commander, ICBM missile combat crew commander, missile operations instructor, code controller, and ICBM maintenance officer. After his Air Force career, he worked as an elementary school teacher at North Lakeland Elementary School in Lakeland, Florida, teaching both in the classroom and in running the school science lab. Retiring in 2018 from public-school teaching after twenty-two years, he began devoting his time to teaching scuba diving and writing, and currently works as a paraprofessional at Sleepy Hill Elementary School, where he also runs an after-school archery program.
“Gabriel Vargas is looking forward to completing his tour in Afghanistan and returning to his pregnant wife when he goes MIA and is presumed killed,” writes Kale. “His daughter is born, and eventually, his wife remarries and has another child. Four years after his disappearance, Gabriel resurfaces, having been held secretly as a POW. He is devastated as he tries to cope with the loss of his family, who now belongs to another man.
“Alexandra Chamberlain, Lexi to her friends, is an investigative reporter doing an exposé on violence against women, and she has her own challenges. She is being discriminated against, is the guardian of her angry and bitter fourteen-year-old niece, and is pregnant—the result of a sexual assault.
“They meet on Anna Maria Island, where both are on retreats to cope with their challenges. A relationship develops, but they are being watched by someone connected to a sex trafficking operation, which Lexi’s investigation is about to uncover, someone determined to stop her at any cost. When Lexi’s tires get slashed, and she receives some disturbing texts, they think she simply has a stalker, but when she and Gabriel are nearly hit by a rifle shot, they are not so sure.
“Lexi and Gabriel return to their homes in Parish and Lakeland. As time goes by, there is no more evidence of the stalker, and their affections continue to grow. Lexi returns to work getting women’s stories for her exposé. Gabriel buys a house, which he is remodeling. One afternoon, he has Lexi and her niece, Savannah, over for dinner. Savannah initially maintains a sullen demeanor but bonds with Gabriel when he teaches her 3D archery on his backyard range. Their bonding helps her begin to heal, and her rocky relationship with Lexi improves as well.
“Just when their lives are getting back to normal, the stalker strikes again, sending threats with disturbing photos. It comes to light that Lexi was a witness at a trial five years ago, in which the other three witnesses have all been recently killed, and Lexi appears to be the next target.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Emory D. Kale’s new book is a captivating tale that will leave readers in suspense as they follow Gabriel and Lexi’s journey to discover the truth behind their attackers and why Lexi has become a target. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Man in the Blue Beach House: A Novel” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “The Man in the Blue Beach House: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
