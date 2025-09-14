Coral Bay Announces Addition of Justin W. Burns as Program Director of Operation Resilience
Lighthouse Point, FL, September 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Coral Bay Recovery in Lighthouse Point, Florida is proud to announce the addition of Justin Burns as the Program Director of Operation Resilience at Coral Bay Recovery. Says Co-Owner Scott Snader, “This new role for Justin perfectly aligns with his lifelong commitment to service, leadership, and healing.”
A retired Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Petty Officer in the United States Navy, Justin’s military career included assignments aboard the SSN 750 Newport News, a Los Angeles-class submarine, and with the Second Marine Division at Camp Lejeune. His service alongside the U.S. Marine Corps exemplifies his dedication to supporting those who serve.
After transitioning from military life, Justin continued his mission of service through his work with the Harris County Probation Department in Baytown, Texas. As a Certified Event Interventionist, he provided critical support to individuals in crisis, demonstrating both compassion and clinical expertise.
Justin earned his Associate of Arts and Bachelor’s in Human Services from Palm Beach State College, and most recently, his Master of Social Work from the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work at Baylor University.
At Coral Bay Recovery, Justin leads Operation Resilience, a trauma-informed initiative focused on crisis intervention and recovery support for Veterans and First Responders. Says Co-Owner and Clinical Director, Mark Jacobson, LMFT, “Justin’s leadership is grounded in his lived experience, clinical training, and an unwavering passion to prevent suicide and overdose in the communities he serves. His mission is clear: to be a beacon of hope for those who feel unseen, unheard, and overwhelmed. That aligns perfectly with Coral Bay’s mission to help those struggling with addiction and mental health issues, both civilians and veterans alike. We’re excited for Justin’s future as head of our Operation Resilience program.”
