Christi Patrice’s New Book, “I Am and I Will: An Interactive Guide to Restoring Your Inner Self,” Aims to Help Those Seeking to Live a Life of Fulfillment and Purpose
Pittston, PA, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Christi Patrice, a pastor, motivational speaker, dance-studio owner, professional dancer/choreographer, and gymnastics coach, has completed her most recent book, “I Am and I Will: An Interactive Guide to Restoring Your Inner Self”: a powerful self-help guide that takes readers on a healing journey throughout each week of the year to help them live a more fulfilling life.
The author shares, “You will learn how to both affirm and actively walk believing in your ongoing restoration process. Readers are motivated, encouraged, inspired, and challenged to steadily apply the lessons learned throughout this book. This method-proven guide carries you through declarations focused in what is known as the fruit of the spirit (love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control) as well as conducting self-care in mind, body, and confidence. The passages in this book fosters your heart and the actions of your life to assist you in becoming the best version of yourself possible!”
Published by Fulton Books, Christi Patrice’s book was initially conceived after the author suffered a life-altering injury that almost left her paralyzed, causing her to give up her passions of gymnastics and dance while reevaluating her perception and purpose in life. In this process, she created an interactive guide for herself to continue to live life positively no matter what trials came her way.
Through experiments, lessons, mistakes, and joys, Christi now shares her method with the world through “I Am and I Will” to guide readers through their own restoration journey.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “I Am and I Will: An Interactive Guide to Restoring Your Inner Self” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
