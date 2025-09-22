Janice H. Hicks’s New Book, "Militants for Jesus Christ," is a Thought-Provoking Read That Explores the True Path to Everlasting Life Available Through the Lord
Phoenix, AZ, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Janice H. Hicks, who has a passion for writing creative stories and is currently learning French, has completed her most recent book, “Militants for Jesus Christ”: a compelling discussion on how one can achieve true everlasting life and immortality through opening themselves up to the Savior.
“What if everyone knew that it's possible to live forever? Wouldn't that be phenomenal?” writes Hicks. “I believe that I will, one day, live forever. I live every day with the hope to live forever. There are a lot of people who would love to live forever, but they don't know how it could be possible when death is everywhere. Some of those same people will ask the question, ‘What do I have to do to live forever?’ And how is it possible, who makes it possible? I have the answer to these questions. Read my book for the answer to these questions and more.”
Published by Fulton Books, Janice H. Hicks’s book is a profound look at the incredible salvation and eternal life that only Christ can provide to his followers. Deeply moving and candid, “Militants for Jesus Christ” will leave a lasting impression, serving as an invaluable guide for readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Militants for Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“What if everyone knew that it's possible to live forever? Wouldn't that be phenomenal?” writes Hicks. “I believe that I will, one day, live forever. I live every day with the hope to live forever. There are a lot of people who would love to live forever, but they don't know how it could be possible when death is everywhere. Some of those same people will ask the question, ‘What do I have to do to live forever?’ And how is it possible, who makes it possible? I have the answer to these questions. Read my book for the answer to these questions and more.”
Published by Fulton Books, Janice H. Hicks’s book is a profound look at the incredible salvation and eternal life that only Christ can provide to his followers. Deeply moving and candid, “Militants for Jesus Christ” will leave a lasting impression, serving as an invaluable guide for readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Militants for Jesus Christ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories