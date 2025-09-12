Erika Cartwright’s Newly Released "The Little Blue House" is a Heartwarming Children’s Fable Celebrating Kindness, Unlikely Friendship, and God’s Love
“The Little Blue House” from Christian Faith Publishing author Erika Cartwright is a charmingly illustrated story that follows a lost little mouse who discovers warmth, compassion, and an unexpected friend in a cozy blue house on a snowy day.
Mt Hermon, KY, September 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Blue House”: a tender and uplifting tale that gently teaches children the power of compassion, acceptance, and friendship. “The Little Blue House” is the creation of published author, Erika Cartwright, the author of Santa Celebrates Jesus, is excited to share her continued love of fables with children of all ages. Ever since early childhood, she has enjoyed long trips to the local libraries. Listening to or reading parables of Jesus, fables, and fairytales was a normal part of her daily childhood. Erika hopes to spread God’s love and her love of reading and writing with young hearts and minds everywhere.
Cartwright shares, “Come take a peek inside. Seek and you shall find, a tale of a little gray mouse and a little blue house.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Erika Cartwright’s new book offers a beautiful message of love and unity for children and families to enjoy together, making it a delightful addition to any home or classroom library.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Blue House” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Blue House”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
