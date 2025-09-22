Monica Garnett’s Newly Released "How Lucia Loves" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story Celebrating Kindness, Courage, and the Power of God’s Love
“How Lucia Loves” from Christian Faith Publishing author Monica Garnett is an inspiring tale that teaches children the importance of compassion, respect, and standing up for others, all rooted in biblical principles.
Las Vegas, NV, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “How Lucia Loves”, a touching children’s book that encourages young readers to embrace kindness, empathy, and the example of Christ’s love, is the creation of published author, Monica Garnett.
Garnett shares, “How Lucia Loves tells the story of Lucia, a young girl known for her boundless love and kindness. Lucia’s compassionate nature shines through as she showcases her willingness to lend a hand to those in need.
The story takes a poignant turn when Lucia stands up against bullying. Her courageous act reflects her commitment to kindness and empathy, earning her praise from her teacher and admiration from her peers.
Throughout the story, Lucia internalizes the importance of treating others with respect and compassion, guided by biblical principles. Her actions illustrate the transformative power of God’s love as she vows to continue spreading kindness to everyone she meets.
In summary, How Lucia Loves is a touching tale that highlights the profound impact of love and kindness, as embodied by Lucia’s character. Through her generosity and empathy, Lucia leaves a lasting impression on those around her, inspiring readers to embrace love as both a feeling and an action in their own lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Monica Garnett’s new book is a delightful and meaningful resource for parents, teachers, and Sunday school leaders to encourage children in living out their faith with love and courage.
Consumers can purchase “How Lucia Loves” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How Lucia Loves,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Garnett shares, “How Lucia Loves tells the story of Lucia, a young girl known for her boundless love and kindness. Lucia’s compassionate nature shines through as she showcases her willingness to lend a hand to those in need.
The story takes a poignant turn when Lucia stands up against bullying. Her courageous act reflects her commitment to kindness and empathy, earning her praise from her teacher and admiration from her peers.
Throughout the story, Lucia internalizes the importance of treating others with respect and compassion, guided by biblical principles. Her actions illustrate the transformative power of God’s love as she vows to continue spreading kindness to everyone she meets.
In summary, How Lucia Loves is a touching tale that highlights the profound impact of love and kindness, as embodied by Lucia’s character. Through her generosity and empathy, Lucia leaves a lasting impression on those around her, inspiring readers to embrace love as both a feeling and an action in their own lives.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Monica Garnett’s new book is a delightful and meaningful resource for parents, teachers, and Sunday school leaders to encourage children in living out their faith with love and courage.
Consumers can purchase “How Lucia Loves” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How Lucia Loves,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories