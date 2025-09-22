Sonia Rai Anderson and Nikki Adkison’s Newly Released "Walker’s Choir" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates Faith, Innocence, and the Joy of Heaven
“Walker’s Choir” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Sonia Rai Anderson and Nikki Adkison is a touching collaboration that blends childlike wonder with spiritual truth, inviting readers young and old to glimpse the beauty of heaven through the eyes of a child.
Cherryvale, KS, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Walker’s Choir”: a moving and uplifting children’s book that highlights the purity of childlike faith and the unseen beauty of the spiritual realm. “Walker’s Choir” is the creation of published authors, Sonia Rai Anderson and Nikki Adkison.
Writing has always been a focus of Nikki Adkison. It has been an outlet where she can express her thoughts, feelings, and visions her entire life. She has always been passionate about family. She is the grandmother to the precious Walker who is spoken about in this story. She had the pleasure of co-grandparenting with Sonja Anderson. Sonja was a brilliant writer whose stories and personality were brighter than the royal purple color that she liked to wear. Sonja and Nikki had discussed writing a book together many times.
This changed to a children’s book when Sonja was diagnosed and fiercely fought a battle with cancer. Sonja’s faith became her sight as she entered the gates of heaven on June 3, 2024. Luckily, in the days prior to her homecoming, the two were able to talk and collaborate on this book. Unfortunately, it was not complete prior to her passing. Nikki has finished this book in honor of one of the wisest, most compassionate, and greatest followers of Jesus that she has ever had the honor of meeting.
Anderson and Adkison share, “Walker’s Choir is a story of the innocence of a child and how the boundaries of this world do not affect what they can see and feel in the spiritual realm. It shows the joy of heaven through the eyes of a child—true joy that cannot be contained. It follows the biblical teaching that we never know when we are entertaining angels unaware. It is a story that invites you to dive deeper into the spiritual world. Its boldness draws children and parents alike.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sonia Rai Anderson and Nikki Adkison’s new book is a tender and inspiring read that offers families a meaningful way to explore faith, joy, and the eternal hope of heaven together.
Consumers can purchase “Walker’s Choir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walker’s Choir,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
