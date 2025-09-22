Sonia Rai Anderson and Nikki Adkison’s Newly Released "Walker’s Choir" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates Faith, Innocence, and the Joy of Heaven

“Walker’s Choir” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Sonia Rai Anderson and Nikki Adkison is a touching collaboration that blends childlike wonder with spiritual truth, inviting readers young and old to glimpse the beauty of heaven through the eyes of a child.