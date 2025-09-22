Adeline Galbraith’s Newly Released "Going to Church, My Happy Day!" is a Heartwarming Celebration of Family, Faith, and the Joyful Innocence of Childhood
“Going to Church, My Happy Day!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Adeline Galbraith is a charming and tender tale told from a young girl’s perspective that highlights the beauty and comfort of Sunday traditions with her loving family.
Chipley, FL, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Going to Church, My Happy Day!”: a touching story of childhood courage, family connection, and joyful faith. “Going to Church, My Happy Day!” is the creation of published author, Adeline Galbraith, who was born and raised in Florida in a large Christian family deeply rooted in the teachings of Jesus, emphasizing service to others. After losing her mother young, her father remarried a woman who became a nurturing figure in her life. As an adult, Adeline dedicated herself to childcare, known for her gentle, patient, and loving nature. She opened her own childcare business, earning a reputation as trustworthy and compassionate. Following her lifelong dream, she is now beginning a new chapter as a children’s book author, inspired by her passion for nurturing and storytelling.
Galbraith shares, “This gentle story describes a little girl giving her childlike perspective of Sunday with her family. As the story begins, she expresses her joy at how she prepares for church. The excitement of choosing a precise dress to include in her Sunday happiness is best described as she shares her perception of one of the many joys included in her Sunday morning.
As this sweet little girl gathers her courage to go to church with lots of people around, she tries to understand the support her mother is providing. Being little can tend to carry large feelings. As this shy little girl explores some of those feelings, she learns where she can turn for support and love.
As the Sunday morning continues, this religious family time has a comforting growth for the little girl. She finds comfort and encouragement to be brave from her mother and father, as well as from her two big brothers helping their Dad, along with her big sister and loving grandparents. What a peaceful perspective we can learn from a child.
Matthew 18:2–5 says,
And he said: “I tell you the truth, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Therefore, whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven. And whoever welcomes a little child like this in my name welcomes me.”
Becoming childlike is a humbling lesson for anyone to gain this special, unique quality, and to use it in the daily experiences we face in life. Leaning on the support and encouragement of others may become beneficial to us as we’re on our own personal growth journey. In turn, we should keep in mind that we may, at times, provide support and encouragement for others as well.
Having someone hold our hand at times can help in more ways than one. Remember to hold onto bravery during times that seem too difficult to face. Keep pushing through those times in your life as you grow into your authentic self. Remind yourself that you have others to lean on when it gets difficult to deal on your own. Look for those people in your life who offer the necessary support, and welcome personal growth.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adeline Galbraith’s new book offers a loving reminder that even the smallest among us face big feelings and that family, faith, and gentle encouragement help us grow with courage and grace.
Consumers can purchase “Going to Church, My Happy Day!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Going to Church, My Happy Day!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
