Bonnie Bell’s Newly Released "The Divine Self Revelation" is a Profound and Inspiring Message of Faith, Healing, and Divine Encounter
“The Divine Self Revelation” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bonnie Bell is a powerful testament to the transformative power of God's love and the guidance of the Holy Spirit, written as a series of deeply personal revelations and divine messages.
New York, NY, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Divine Self Revelation”: a compelling work of spiritual testimony, divine prophecy, and personal transformation. “The Divine Self Revelation” is the creation of published author, Bonnie Bell.
Bonnie Bell shares, “This book has been a personal, intimate experience. God has guided me through the writing of this book to encourage me to step out in faith. It’s been a journey that changed my life. Writing this book with the Lord made me feel loved, happy, and hopeful. God’s words are real. I opened my heart to the Lord. He set me free from despair, darkness, distress, anguish, and terror; and through it all, God never left me. God is real. God directed me to read the Bible to hear what He has to say to me. The Lord showed me in many convincing ways that He is real. Some things written in the book have already happened. Some things are happening now, and some will happen in the future. God knows my whole life. God shows me things that I couldn’t have known any other way except by a divine revelation. I am taught and guided by the Holy Spirit. So now enjoy reading this book. If you don’t understand any part, skip it. Go back to it later. I give God all the glory for His words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Bell’s new book offers readers a powerful blend of testimony, prophecy, and encouragement to seek personal connection with God. With themes of salvation, spiritual awakening, and the undeniable presence of divine guidance, Bell invites readers into a dialogue with the Creator through Scripture and revelation.
Consumers can purchase “The Divine Self Revelation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Divine Self Revelation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bonnie Bell shares, “This book has been a personal, intimate experience. God has guided me through the writing of this book to encourage me to step out in faith. It’s been a journey that changed my life. Writing this book with the Lord made me feel loved, happy, and hopeful. God’s words are real. I opened my heart to the Lord. He set me free from despair, darkness, distress, anguish, and terror; and through it all, God never left me. God is real. God directed me to read the Bible to hear what He has to say to me. The Lord showed me in many convincing ways that He is real. Some things written in the book have already happened. Some things are happening now, and some will happen in the future. God knows my whole life. God shows me things that I couldn’t have known any other way except by a divine revelation. I am taught and guided by the Holy Spirit. So now enjoy reading this book. If you don’t understand any part, skip it. Go back to it later. I give God all the glory for His words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bonnie Bell’s new book offers readers a powerful blend of testimony, prophecy, and encouragement to seek personal connection with God. With themes of salvation, spiritual awakening, and the undeniable presence of divine guidance, Bell invites readers into a dialogue with the Creator through Scripture and revelation.
Consumers can purchase “The Divine Self Revelation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Divine Self Revelation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories