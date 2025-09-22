Dr. Deborah Simmons, J.D.’s Newly Released "Little Sad Face" is a Compassionate Children’s Book Addressing Abuse Through a Message of Healing and Hope

“Little Sad Face” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Deborah Simmons, J.D. is a heartfelt and empowering resource that helps children find the courage to speak up about abuse and encourages adults to create safe, supportive spaces for healing.