Dr. Deborah Simmons, J.D.’s Newly Released "Little Sad Face" is a Compassionate Children’s Book Addressing Abuse Through a Message of Healing and Hope
“Little Sad Face” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Deborah Simmons, J.D. is a heartfelt and empowering resource that helps children find the courage to speak up about abuse and encourages adults to create safe, supportive spaces for healing.
Elk Grove, CA, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Little Sad Face”: a brave and powerful story told in gentle, rhyming verse that offers a voice to children affected by abuse while encouraging protection, dialogue, and healing. “Little Sad Face” is the creation of published author, Dr. Deborah Simmons, J.D., the Co-Founder and Co-Pastor of South Sacramento Christian Center. Born in Los Angeles in 1953, she is one of eight siblings and has devoted her life to faith, family, and education. Married to Esley B. Simmons since 1972, she is a mother of five and a passionate believer in lifelong learning. Deborah holds degrees in math, law, and Christian education, and is a Certified Medical Assistant. An ordained minister and accomplished author, she is recognized for her leadership, grace, and commitment to God's Word. She was also honored as Christian Woman of the Year.
Dr. Simmons shares, “Abuse in children should never be tolerated, yet one in every three girls and one in every five boys will be sexually molested by the time they turn eighteen. Little Sad Face is an introduction to an often-unspoken topic. Let’s stop the abuse. Children are often backed into a corner of silence and secrecy and don’t know how to express themselves. Give our children a voice by having a conversation in a safe environment.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Deborah Simmons, J.D.’s new book is a significant contribution to the fight against child abuse, promoting awareness and offering a message of hope and restoration through God’s love and the courage to speak out.
Consumers can purchase “Little Sad Face” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Sad Face,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
