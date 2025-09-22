Rev. Kris Mayberry’s Newly Released “PRAYERS for Virtuous Living” is a Thoughtful Devotional Resource Designed to Inspire a Deeper, More Intentional Faith
“PRAYERS for Virtuous Living” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rev. Kris Mayberry offers a collection of heartfelt prayers centered on building godly virtues to strengthen faith and guide everyday living.
Pryor, OK, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “PRAYERS for Virtuous Living”: an uplifting guide to cultivating character and drawing closer to God through purposeful prayer. “PRAYERS for Virtuous Living” is the creation of published author, Rev. Kris Mayberry, a local pastor serving Pryor First United Methodist Church in Pryor, Oklahoma. She is a lifelong Oklahoman and a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. She is a graduate of Okmulgee High School, Oklahoma State University, and the United Methodist Course of Study. She currently attends St. Paul School of Theology, where she is pursuing a Master of Christian Ministry degree.
Kris and her husband, Scott, have four adult children and two grandsons. They enjoy hiking, kayaking, visiting museums, learning about history, and praying together as a couple.
Rev. Mayberry shares, “Have you ever felt the frustration of trying to find the right words to approach God? Do you settle for “Help me!” when you believe there could be so much more in your conversations with the Creator? In Prayers for Virtuous Living, Rev. Kris Mayberry offers thoughtfully written prayers to strengthen our spiritual core. Virtues such as perseverance, forgiveness, and truthfulness build an unshakable foundation for living that helps us not only handle the challenges of our life but gives us the confidence to encourage others in their difficulties, too.
Kris has been a pastor for several years, and she has written these prayers based on the common experiences of those she has served in ministry. She knows that often prayer is thought of as a last resort instead of an offensive measure that builds up strong character traits within us. She says, “Asking God to build up the virtues within us is like receiving these superpowers of strength. They help us become the people God always knew we could be.””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Kris Mayberry’s new book is a practical and inspiring tool for believers seeking to enrich their prayer life and grow in godly virtues.
Consumers can purchase “PRAYERS for Virtuous Living” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “PRAYERS for Virtuous Living,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
