Pat Farris’s Newly Released "Tucker the Barking Beagle of Bath" is a Delightful Children’s Tale That Brings a Beloved Dog’s Adventures to Life
“Tucker the Barking Beagle of Bath” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pat Farris is a charming story that follows a lovable beagle as he explores his hometown, offering readers a playful, dog’s-eye view of community and friendship.
Bath, ME, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Tucker the Barking Beagle of Bath”: a whimsical and heartwarming children’s book that captures the adventures of a spirited beagle and the special community he calls home. “Tucker the Barking Beagle of Bath” is the creation of published author, Pat Farris, who has lived all over the world as a military wife but now lives in Bath, Maine, with her husband, Prescott, and Tucker, their barking beagle. More of a storyteller than a writer, this is Pat’s first children’s book. Before retiring, she taught high school and middle school math and science. Like Tucker, she likes to walk, which is fortunate, as Bath does have a leash law. Tucker prefers to go it alone but tolerates her company.
Farris shares, “Tucker the Barking Beagle, found his forever home in Bath, Maine, in the summer of 2018. His signature bark and friendly disposition made him many friends as he wanders the streets of Bath, the City of Ships. Come with him as he walks and gain a dog’s-eye view of what makes a community special.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Farris’s new book is an engaging story for children, dog lovers, and anyone who enjoys tales of friendship, adventure, and the bonds that make a community feel like home.
Consumers can purchase “Tucker the Barking Beagle of Bath” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tucker the Barking Beagle of Bath,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Farris shares, “Tucker the Barking Beagle, found his forever home in Bath, Maine, in the summer of 2018. His signature bark and friendly disposition made him many friends as he wanders the streets of Bath, the City of Ships. Come with him as he walks and gain a dog’s-eye view of what makes a community special.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pat Farris’s new book is an engaging story for children, dog lovers, and anyone who enjoys tales of friendship, adventure, and the bonds that make a community feel like home.
Consumers can purchase “Tucker the Barking Beagle of Bath” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tucker the Barking Beagle of Bath,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories