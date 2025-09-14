iPOP Alum Lucas Adams to Star as Noah Newman in “The Young & The Restless”
Los Angeles, CA, September 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lucas Adams rose to fame after being discovered at iPOP!, the premier biannual talent showcase event. Born July 24, 1993, in Sherman, Texas, Lucas is an American actor best known for his role as Dr. Tripp Dalton Johnson on NBC and Peacock’s Days of Our Lives (2017–2024), earning two Daytime Emmy nominations in 2018 and 2019. After moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting, Adams landed early roles on shows like “Dexter,” “True Blood,” and Disney Channel’s hit sitcom “Liv and Maddie,” where he starred as Josh Willcox from 2015 to 2017. His breakout came when he joined “Days of Our Lives,” becoming a fan favorite. Beyond soaps, Adams has appeared in films and TV movies such as “Wolves at the Door,” “Confessional,” and Lifetime’s “Kidnapped by a Classmate.” In September 2025, it was announced that he would star in The Young and the Restless in the role of Noah Newman.
Lucas is represented by Meredith Fine of Coast to Coast Talent Group and managed by Nita Brochu of New Beginnings Entertainment
About iPOP!
iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business for over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer, attracting performers from over 30 countries worldwide. At the event, participants train with industry experts, refine their craft, and compete in front of influential decision-makers who are actively seeking the stars of tomorrow.
