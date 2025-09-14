iPOP Alum Madelaine Petsch Starring in Prime Video’s “Maintenance Required”
Los Angeles, CA, September 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Madelaine Petsch, the acclaimed American–South African actress and social media personality who rose to fame as Cheryl Blossom on The CW’s hit series “Riverdale,” is returning to screens with her latest career milestone.
After graduating from Tacoma School of the Arts, Madelaine moved to Los Angeles and attended iPOP!, the prestigious biannual talent showcase that helped launch her career. Since attending iPOP, Madelaine has built a résumé of more than fifteen film and television credits, four of which she also executive-produced. She first appeared in a national Coca-Cola campaign before landing her breakout role on "Riverdale.” She went on to star in and executive-produce the thriller Sightless (2020) and, in 2024, headlined “The Strangers,” the first installment of a new reboot trilogy, with the next two films already in development. Beyond acting, she has expanded her influence through brand collaborations, including her own sunglasses collection with Privé Revaux.
In July 2025, it was announced that Madelaine would star in and executive-produce the upcoming Prime Video romantic comedy “Maintenance Required “ opposite breakout star Jacob Scipio, playing Charlie, the fiercely independent owner of an all-female mechanic shop who must reevaluate her future when a flashy corporate competitor opens across the street.
Madelaine is represented by Central Artists Agency and managed by Tiffany Kuzon of Mosaic Media Group.
About iPOP!
iPOP! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. In business for over 20 years, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer, attracting performers from over 30 countries worldwide. At the event, participants train with industry experts, refine their craft, and compete in front of influential decision-makers who are actively seeking the stars of tomorrow.
Contact
Liz Rodriguez
