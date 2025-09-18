MRM is Transforming How Brands Build Relationships in the AI Age
MRM today announced the launch of AI Relationship Management (ARM), a newly developed, proprietary offering that redefines how brands build and sustain customer relationships in the era of artificial intelligence. ARM is the first agency solution designed specifically for AI-mediated interactions, integrating CRM, customer experience, commerce, and media to help brands win visibility, trust, and loyalty in a landscape increasingly shaped by AI.
New York, NY, September 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AI Relationship Management, "ARM," is a first-mover enterprise solution designed to give brands a sustainable advantage.
Today's AI tools increasingly influence how people discover, evaluate, and purchase products:
· 80% of consumers now rely on AI-written results for at least 40% of their product searches. (Bain & Company)
· In the B2B space 60% of procurement decisions are guided by AI-driven insights. (Ivalua)
The relationship marketing agency is rolling out ARM to its global clients and interested brands across many sectors including B2B, Automotive, Healthcare, and Financial Services. "Customers are building relationships with AI systems that recommend, advise, and decide," said Grant Theron, Global Chief Executive Officer at MRM. "ARM changes that by building strategic relationships with the AI systems that influence customer decisions at every step of their journey."
ARM evolves the pillars of modern marketing: CRM, customer experience (CX), content, commerce, and media — for AI-mediated interactions. The result is a multiplicative effect where data, insights, and content amplify each other across every touchpoint.
Key benefits include:
· CRM-informed AI responses that personalize brand interactions
· Experience-enhanced AI content that ensures brands show up authentically
· Commerce-integrated AI discovery to drive recommendation visibility
· Media-amplified AI presence for consistent cross-channel influence
· Journey-optimized AI presence that ensures authentic brand representation from discovery through advocacy
This unified model creates sustainable competitive advantages ensuring that once a brand is optimized for AI-mediated journeys, competitors cannot easily displace it.
To meet brands wherever they are on the journey, ARM offers three entry points:
· ARM Launch: Tactical AI optimization proving ROI and establishing integration readiness
· ARM Sprint: Rapid integration of AI optimization across touchpoints for competitive positioning
· ARM Transformation: Full-scale transformation building lasting competitive advantages
Powered by MRM's proprietary technology platform featuring verified data accuracy, self-learning architecture, and comprehensive journey integration, ARM by MRM delivers results other approaches cannot match.
"With ARM we're not just optimizing for AI visibility - we're fundamentally reshaping how customer relationships are built and sustained when AI becomes the primary interface," said Nicolas Guzman, MRM Global Chief Client Solutions Officer. "This represents the future of relationship marketing."
About MRM
MRM is a modern relationship marketing agency dedicated to building enduring brand relationships. MRM’s specialized capabilities help grow relationship lifetime value and span CRM, Customer Experience, and Commerce with data and martech at the core. MRM operates in a borderless, integrated way to enable greater collaboration, creative effectiveness, and pure speed to market. MRM is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group of companies (NYSE: IPG), with offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
About MRM
MRM is a modern relationship marketing agency dedicated to building enduring brand relationships. MRM’s specialized capabilities help grow relationship lifetime value and span CRM, Customer Experience, and Commerce with data and martech at the core. MRM operates in a borderless, integrated way to enable greater collaboration, creative effectiveness, and pure speed to market. MRM is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group of companies (NYSE: IPG), with offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
