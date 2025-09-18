MRM is Transforming How Brands Build Relationships in the AI Age

MRM today announced the launch of AI Relationship Management (ARM), a newly developed, proprietary offering that redefines how brands build and sustain customer relationships in the era of artificial intelligence. ARM is the first agency solution designed specifically for AI-mediated interactions, integrating CRM, customer experience, commerce, and media to help brands win visibility, trust, and loyalty in a landscape increasingly shaped by AI.