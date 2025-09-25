ISU DENT Opens New State-of-the-Art Sarıyer Dental Hospital in Istanbul, Enhancing Care for International Patients
ISU DENT Istinye Dental Hospitals expands its world-class dental services with the launch of its new Sarıyer facility, offering advanced dental care and extended hours for international patients via Turkeymedicals.com.
Antalya, Turkey, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- ISU DENT Launches New Sarıyer Dental Hospital to Serve Growing International Patient Demand.
ISU DENT Istinye Dental Hospitals, part of the MedicalPark network, announces the grand opening of its new Sarıyer location, a state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality dental care from both local and international patients.
The Sarıyer hospital spans 8,000 m² and features 107 dental units, making it one of the largest and most advanced dental facilities in Turkey and Europe (source: ISU DENT internal data, 2025). This expansion allows ISU DENT to provide a full spectrum of dental services, from routine checkups to specialized treatments like oral maxillofacial surgery, orthodontics, and implants.
Meeting the Needs of International Patients
Understanding the needs of patients traveling from abroad, the Sarıyer facility offers extended hours, remaining open until 10:00 PM daily (source: ISU DENT official schedule). This flexibility ensures international patients can access expert care without disrupting travel plans.
Dr. Zeynep Bulut, Chief Dental Officer at ISU DENT, stated, “Our new Sarıyer hospital represents our commitment to combining cutting-edge technology with patient-centered care. We aim to make world-class dentistry accessible to everyone, including international patients seeking high-quality, affordable treatments in Istanbul.”
Advanced Technology and Specialized Care
The hospital is equipped with modern imaging technologies, including 3D X-rays and digital radiography, to ensure precise diagnosis and treatment planning (source: ISU DENT technology overview, 2025). ISU DENT offers specialized care across eight key branches of dental science: orthodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, periodontology, restorative dentistry, oral maxillofacial surgery, pediatric dentistry, and radiology.
Accessible Through Turkeymedicals.com
International patients can easily schedule consultations and explore treatment options through Turkeymedicals.com, an online platform connecting patients with Turkey’s leading healthcare providers (source: Turkeymedicals.com).
Why This Launch Matters
New 8,000 m² facility with 107 dental units in Sarıyer.
Extended hours for international patients until 10:00 PM.
Advanced dental technology and specialized care across 8 key dental fields.
Easy access via Turkeymedicals.com.
With this expansion, ISU DENT strengthens its position as a leading provider of dental tourism services in Turkey, ensuring patients receive exceptional care in a modern, welcoming environment.
About ISU DENT Istinye Dental Hospitals
Coordinator, Buket Tuncbilek, International Patient Center at Turkey Medicals, stated, ISU DENT is part of the MedicalPark network, providing world-class dental care across multiple locations in Istanbul. The hospital network focuses on combining advanced technology with patient-centered care, serving both local and international patients."
Source: ISU DENT Istinye Dental Hospitals, Turkeymedicals.com
Contact
Turkey Medicals, International Patient CenterContact
Buket Tuncbilek
905071636297
https://turkeymedicals.com
MedicalPark International Patient Coordinator
Buket Tuncbilek
905071636297
https://turkeymedicals.com
MedicalPark International Patient Coordinator
