Author Danny Haag’s New Book, "The Full Christmas Story," is a Collection of Biblical Passages That Bring the True Story of Christmas to Life for Young Readers
Recent release “The Full Christmas Story” from Page Publishing author Danny Haag is an engaging retelling of the story of Jesus’s birth told through a collection of Gospel passages. From the initial meeting between Mary and the angel Gabriel to Christ’s birth in the manger and the visit of the Magi, “The Full Christmas Story” will help young readers discover the true reason for the holiday season.
Cass City, MI, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Danny Haag, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who earned a master’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance from Saginaw Valley State University and a master of science in taxation degree from Walsh College, has completed his new book, “The Full Christmas Story”: a captivating look at the Gospel passages that describe Jesus’s birth, helping young readers learn about the true story of Christmas.
In “The Full Christmas Story,” author Danny Haag takes the readers through a chronological order of Jesus’s birth. By full, his goal was to use the verses that kept the main part of the Christmas story flowing, excluding some verses that would have added much length but not much more context.
Haag shares, “It starts with the angel telling Elizabeth and Zacharias that even though she has been barren, at their very old age, they would have a child. This is important since Mary (soon-to-be Jesus’s mother) would come to visit Elizabeth to tell her of Mary’s great news. He finishes with the last chapter, which is the most important part of the Christmas story.
“[I take] you through the Christmas story using the King James Version (KIV). [I] also provided some commentary, for convenience, after each verse.
“In [my] study of the Bible, there usually is much to learn from knowing more about the context of that verse. For example, how serious and dangerous was it that Mary was betrothed (pledged) to Joseph and was going to have a baby that wasn’t from Joseph? Who were the wise men (magi), and why did King Herod bring them in a meeting with the chief priests and scribes who didn’t like each other? Was Jesus still a baby when the wise men visited Him? Why were sheep (which are animals) referred to as a flock?”
Published by Page Publishing, Danny Haag’s heartfelt tale came to be after the author wanted to read the full Christmas story to his then five-year-old son, but struggled as the full story jumped around chapters and books of the Bible, which led him to write it out in an organized manner using actual Scripture. With colorful artwork to help bring each passage to life, Haag shares his work with the hope of encouraging others to learn about the events surrounding Jesus’s birth, inspiring them to learn more of Christ and his teachings.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “The Full Christmas Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
