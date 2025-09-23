Author Danny Haag’s New Book, "The Full Christmas Story," is a Collection of Biblical Passages That Bring the True Story of Christmas to Life for Young Readers

Recent release “The Full Christmas Story” from Page Publishing author Danny Haag is an engaging retelling of the story of Jesus’s birth told through a collection of Gospel passages. From the initial meeting between Mary and the angel Gabriel to Christ’s birth in the manger and the visit of the Magi, “The Full Christmas Story” will help young readers discover the true reason for the holiday season.