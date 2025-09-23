Author Sharon E. Harris’s New Book, "Double-Click Velocity 2: Behind the Mask," is a Riveting Thriller That Draws Readers Into an Action-Packed Mystery

Recent release “Double-Click Velocity 2: Behind the Mask” from Page Publishing author Sharon E. Harris is an on-the-edge-of-your-seat novel brimming with shocking surprises with each turn of the page. From beginning to end, readers will be locked into the plot, characters, and scenes, which will keep them guessing what happens next right up until the very end.