Author Sharon E. Harris’s New Book, "Double-Click Velocity 2: Behind the Mask," is a Riveting Thriller That Draws Readers Into an Action-Packed Mystery
Recent release “Double-Click Velocity 2: Behind the Mask” from Page Publishing author Sharon E. Harris is an on-the-edge-of-your-seat novel brimming with shocking surprises with each turn of the page. From beginning to end, readers will be locked into the plot, characters, and scenes, which will keep them guessing what happens next right up until the very end.
Colonie, NY, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sharon E. Harris, who has had a passion for reading since she was a little girl, has completed her new book, “Double-Click Velocity 2: Behind the Mask”: a compelling and intriguing novel that pulls readers into a world of unforgettable mystery and drama.
“This book is action-packed and transcends time,” writes Harris. “Well-plotted dramas unfold with each chapter, increasing the appetite of its readers to wanting more. If you love mysteries, you won’t be disappointed. There is never a dull moment in your reading adventure in this book because, as an avid reader from childhood, I appreciate a book that keeps the reader’s interest while stimulating vivid imaginations. I do not wish to give a lengthy introduction for the sake of not keeping you from starting on your journey. Mysteries to be solved, adventures to experience, and much more are all awaiting you as you open the door to ‘Double-Click Velocity 2: Behind the Mask’!”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon E. Harris’s enthralling tale is a sequel to her previous novel, “Double Click Velocity”, and will continue the suspense-fueled action that her audience have come to enjoy. Expertly paced and spellbinding, “Double-Click Velocity 2” will keep readers in its grasp until the final shocking twist.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Double-Click Velocity 2: Behind the Mask” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
