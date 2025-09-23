Author Jeff Fischer’s New Book, "Picky Percy's Predicament," is a Riveting Tale of a Pig Who Discovers the Joys of Trying New Foods Instead of Being a Picky Eater

Recent release “Picky Percy's Predicament” from Page Publishing author Jeff Fischer is a captivating story that centers around Percy, a pig who never wants the food his mother makes and is picky about what he eats. But after a weekend at his grandparents, Percy learns the joys of trying new things before deciding if he likes them or not.