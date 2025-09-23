Author Jeff Fischer’s New Book, "Picky Percy's Predicament," is a Riveting Tale of a Pig Who Discovers the Joys of Trying New Foods Instead of Being a Picky Eater
Recent release “Picky Percy's Predicament” from Page Publishing author Jeff Fischer is a captivating story that centers around Percy, a pig who never wants the food his mother makes and is picky about what he eats. But after a weekend at his grandparents, Percy learns the joys of trying new things before deciding if he likes them or not.
Republican City, NE, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Fischer, a semi-retired farmer and rancher, as well as a devoted father and grandfather, has completed his new book, “Picky Percy's Predicament”: a charming tale that follows a pig named Percy who learns to stop being picky about his food.
The author starts his tale, “Percy was a piglet with a problem. When it was mealtime, Percy didn’t want to eat the food his mommy made. He would play with his food and stall till mealtime was over. What Percy really liked was candy.
“Percy’s daddy said, ‘Percy, you’re too picky.’”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeff Fischer’s engaging tale will help young readers discover the joys of trying new things, encouraging picky eaters to broaden their horizons and discover bold new flavors around them, just like Percy. With colorful artwork and a valuable life lesson, “Pick Percy’s Predicament” is a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Picky Percy's Predicament” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
