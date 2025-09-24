Author Kent Scobey’s New Book, "Letters to My Unborn Grandchildren," is a Collection of Twenty Letters That Share Life’s Lessons with the Author’s Future Grandchildren

Recent release “Letters to My Unborn Grandchildren” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kent Scobey is a heartfelt assortment of twenty letters that share the facts of life and stories about the author for his future grandchildren. Deeply personal, each letter attempts to help his unborn grandchildren avoid life’s common mistakes and pitfalls once they finally navigate life’s journey.