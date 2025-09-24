Author Kent Scobey’s New Book, "Letters to My Unborn Grandchildren," is a Collection of Twenty Letters That Share Life’s Lessons with the Author’s Future Grandchildren
Recent release “Letters to My Unborn Grandchildren” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Kent Scobey is a heartfelt assortment of twenty letters that share the facts of life and stories about the author for his future grandchildren. Deeply personal, each letter attempts to help his unborn grandchildren avoid life’s common mistakes and pitfalls once they finally navigate life’s journey.
Cordova, TN, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kent Scobey, a loving husband and father, as well as a veteran of the US Army who retired after twenty-one years of service, has completed his new book, “Letters to My Unborn Grandchildren”: a series of twenty letters for the author’s future grandchildren to help them navigate the trials and challenges of life when their time on Earth finally arrives.
“This book is about love for my unborn grandchildren,” writes Scobey. “It contains many principles about life, the mistakes to avoid, who I was as a younger man, and who I am now. This book touches on some Bible-based principles that I live by and share with future generations, whether they are my unborn grandchildren or just anyone who reads this book.
“The main point of this book tries to balance a difficult life through love, forgiveness, testy times, etc., combined with godly values. This life is tough, with so many bad influences around, such as social media, negative news reports, terrible behaviors from both children and adults, and deviance from godly love and principles, etc. Children lack true guidance, and though I am not a perfect example and am very far from it, my mistakes and gained knowledge are put to use in this book for future generations. However, twenty letters do not come near to explain all of life’s triumphs and pitfalls. Through mentoring and life lessons, one may just figure out the reason we were all put here to live on this earth. I believe I know the answer, but I will leave that to the reader to figure it out himself or herself.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kent Scobey’s engaging series will resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the memorable and thought-provoking lessons the author believes will be vital for the well-being of his grandchildren. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Letters to My Unborn Grandchildren” also serves as a powerful reminder of the wisdom and knowledge available to those willing to listen to older generations.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Letters to My Unborn Grandchildren" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
