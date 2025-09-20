Michigan Food as Medicine Summit to Bring Together Health, Policy, and Community Leaders October 7–8
On National Food as Medicine Day, September 14, the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) announced details of the Michigan Food as Medicine Summit (MiFAM) to be held on October 7–8, 2025 at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing. The Summit will convene healthcare providers, payers, policymakers, researchers, and community leaders to advance the role of food and nutrition in health and health care.
Keynote speaker Dr. Seth A. Berkowitz, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is a nationally recognized expert on the connection between health-related social needs and health outcomes. He serves as lead evaluator for the North Carolina Healthy Opportunities Pilots and is Deputy Scientific Director for the American Heart Association’s Health Care by Food initiative.
Dr. Berkowitz will also join Food First Michigan hosts Dr. Phil Knight and Gerry Brisson, along with Dr. Dawn Opel, this Sunday, September 14, which coincides with National Food as Medicine Day, to preview the Summit and discuss the interrelationship between income, food insecurity, nutrition, and health, and how specific Food as Medicine interventions can support improved health outcomes. Food First Michigan airs weekly at 9 p.m. on WJR 760 AM and is also available at https://bit.ly/4mWomsP
Michigan’s Leadership and Momentum in Food as Medicine
This Summit builds on Michigan’s leadership in Food as Medicine. Since 2020, FBCM has partnered with South Michigan Food Bank and Grace Health in Battle Creek to pilot a Fresh Food Pharmacy program that provides patients managing chronic illness with access to healthy food and nutrition support. Early evaluation by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago shows promising improvements in health outcomes and food security. Read the full evaluation here: http://bit.ly/42j6akD
With the state’s new In Lieu of Services (ILOS) provision effective June 1, 2025, Michigan now has a supportive environment to expand Food as Medicine initiatives in partnership with Medicaid health plans. The timing is right to build on this momentum, and through the Summit, FBCM aims to continue the conversation and strengthen coalition-building across the state so Food as Medicine can move forward through strategic collaboration.
Summit Agenda Highlights
Breakout sessions will explore research and evaluation, community and cultural perspectives, clinical integration, and strategies for putting Food as Medicine into practice.
Registration and Opportunities to Engage
There is still time to register before the deadline on October 1, 2025. Participants will gain insight from national experts, engage in breakout sessions, and network with leaders across healthcare, philanthropy, agriculture, and community-based organizations.
Register and learn more at mifamsummit.org
Continuing the Conversation
The Summit is only the beginning. FBCM invites partners to continue the conversation by coalition building to advance Food as Medicine in Michigan.
Sign up at https://bit.ly/4nfAllz
Media Resources
Logos and event graphics are available for download at https://bit.ly/4gkwot9
About Food Bank Council of Michigan
The Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM), founded in 1984, leads a unified effort to make Michigan a food secure state. By addressing the root causes of hunger, FBCM raises awareness, advocates for policies that protect those in need, conducts in-depth research to find sustainable solutions, and provides thought leadership and resources to Michigan's food banks. Working with its member network of regional food banks, more than 2,800 hunger relief agencies, private companies, farmers, and government partners, FBCM strives to ensure no Michigander goes without food. Learn more at www.fbcmich.org.
Media Contact:
Denise Donahue
Director of Communications
Food Bank Council of Michigan
ddonahue@fbcmich.org
517-614-9831
