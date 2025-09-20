Michigan Food as Medicine Summit to Bring Together Health, Policy, and Community Leaders October 7–8

On National Food as Medicine Day, September 14, the Food Bank Council of Michigan (FBCM) announced details of the Michigan Food as Medicine Summit (MiFAM) to be held on October 7–8, 2025 at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing. The Summit will convene healthcare providers, payers, policymakers, researchers, and community leaders to advance the role of food and nutrition in health and health care.